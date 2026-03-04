Sparks High School Alumni Foundation

Hosted by

Sparks High School Alumni Foundation

About this event

2026 Teal Fleur-De-Lis Group - Cornhole Tournament

98 Richards Way

Sparks, NV 89431, USA

Sponsor a Single Board
$500

The sponsorship fee for the corn hole board is $500.00. Your name/logo will be proudly displayed on the board. Please email the company logo to: [email protected] in jpeg format

Sponsor a Scholarship in name of:
$500
Sponsor a Scholarship in name of:
$1,000
Team Entry
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This ticket is to register your team for the Teal Fleur-De-Lis Cornhole Tournament, does not include any buybacks at this level. 2 Drinks and Lunch are provided with team registration. Please bring cash for the silent auction and buy backs (time permitting.)

Add a donation for Sparks High School Alumni Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!