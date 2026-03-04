2026 Teal Fleur-De-Lis Group - Cornhole Tournament

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About this event
The sponsorship fee for the corn hole board is $500.00. Your name/logo will be proudly displayed on the board. Please email the company logo to: [email protected] in jpeg format
This ticket is to register your team for the Teal Fleur-De-Lis Cornhole Tournament, does not include any buybacks at this level. 2 Drinks and Lunch are provided with team registration. Please bring cash for the silent auction and buy backs (time permitting.)
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