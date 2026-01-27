2026 Team Registrations

Get ready to show off your mixology skills at our Margarita Competition, presented by Yaga’s Children's Fund! For just $25 per entry, you have the chance to create the most impressive tequila-based margarita. Here’s everything you need to know:





- Entry Details:

- Each entry requires two submissions:

1. Presentation Focused Entry – a creative and visually stunning margarita showcasing your attention to detail.

2. Taste Focused Entry – a submission that will be carefully tested and judged purely on flavor.

- Combined, your submissions should total about 16 oz of margarita magic.

- Important: The margarita must be tequila-based. Beyond that, let your imagination run wild!





- Participation Guidelines:

- You do not need to be a part of a cook team to compete.

- The competition is open to all enthusiasts looking to craft the perfect margarita.





- Prize:

- The grand prize is truly unique – the prize pot will be split between Yaga’s Children's Fund and the winning contestant, so you'll be celebrating your win while supporting a great cause.





If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to ask. Get ready to mix, create, and compete in what promises to be a fun and flavorful event for all participants!