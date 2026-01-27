Yagas Childrens Fund

Yagas Childrens Fund

2026 Team Registrations

1 Hope Blvd

Galveston, TX 77554

20 x 20 Spot
$300
30 x 20 Spot
$350
40 x 20 Spot
$375
30 x 30 Spot
$400
Margarita Competition
$25

Get ready to show off your mixology skills at our Margarita Competition, presented by Yaga’s Children's Fund! For just $25 per entry, you have the chance to create the most impressive tequila-based margarita. Here’s everything you need to know:


- Entry Details:  

  - Each entry requires two submissions:

    1. Presentation Focused Entry – a creative and visually stunning margarita showcasing your attention to detail.

    2. Taste Focused Entry – a submission that will be carefully tested and judged purely on flavor.

  - Combined, your submissions should total about 16 oz of margarita magic.

  - Important: The margarita must be tequila-based. Beyond that, let your imagination run wild!


- Participation Guidelines:  

  - You do not need to be a part of a cook team to compete.

  - The competition is open to all enthusiasts looking to craft the perfect margarita.


- Prize:  

  - The grand prize is truly unique – the prize pot will be split between Yaga’s Children's Fund and the winning contestant, so you'll be celebrating your win while supporting a great cause.


If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to ask. Get ready to mix, create, and compete in what promises to be a fun and flavorful event for all participants!

Overnight RV Parking Pass
$100

