2026 Team Registrations

About this event
Get ready to show off your mixology skills at our Margarita Competition, presented by Yaga’s Children's Fund! For just $25 per entry, you have the chance to create the most impressive tequila-based margarita. Here’s everything you need to know:
- Entry Details:
- Each entry requires two submissions:
1. Presentation Focused Entry – a creative and visually stunning margarita showcasing your attention to detail.
2. Taste Focused Entry – a submission that will be carefully tested and judged purely on flavor.
- Combined, your submissions should total about 16 oz of margarita magic.
- Important: The margarita must be tequila-based. Beyond that, let your imagination run wild!
- Participation Guidelines:
- You do not need to be a part of a cook team to compete.
- The competition is open to all enthusiasts looking to craft the perfect margarita.
- Prize:
- The grand prize is truly unique – the prize pot will be split between Yaga’s Children's Fund and the winning contestant, so you'll be celebrating your win while supporting a great cause.
If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to ask. Get ready to mix, create, and compete in what promises to be a fun and flavorful event for all participants!
