2026 Tech Loteria Gala Tickets

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El Paso, TX 79901, USA
The ticket grants you full entry to the Tech Loteria Gala. Indulge in a chef-curated three-course dinner featuring exquisite local flavors before diving into the main event. You’ll receive everything you need to play and win in our high-stakes, tech-inspired Loteria rounds. Whether you’re eyeing the incredible prizes or looking to network with El Paso’s brightest minds, this ticket is your all-access pass to an evening of innovation, community, and fun!
The ticket grants you full entry to the Tech Loteria Gala PLUS announced recognition for your business during the event. Indulge in a chef-curated three-course dinner featuring exquisite local flavors before diving into the main event. You’ll receive everything you need to play and win in our high-stakes, tech-inspired Loteria rounds. Whether you’re eyeing the incredible prizes or looking to network with El Paso’s brightest minds, this ticket is your all-access pass to an evening of innovation, community, and fun!
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