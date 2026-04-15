2026 Tech Loteria Gala Tickets

The ticket grants you full entry to the Tech Loteria Gala PLUS announced recognition for your business during the event. Indulge in a chef-curated three-course dinner featuring exquisite local flavors before diving into the main event. You’ll receive everything you need to play and win in our high-stakes, tech-inspired Loteria rounds. Whether you’re eyeing the incredible prizes or looking to network with El Paso’s brightest minds, this ticket is your all-access pass to an evening of innovation, community, and fun!