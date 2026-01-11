2026 Technical Conference & Vendor Showcase

Hosted by
Please refer to the floor plan and select the desired table from those available in the drop-down menu. Spaces are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. The floor plan can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/1eu7pn66qqopl5aznflek/2026-Technical-Show-Vendor-Showcase-Floor-Plan.pdf?rlkey=78sy1jcd9drvkdqzsm6890g4t&st=qjg1wgy2&dl=0
The Audion will consist of up to thirteen (13) tables. This will also be where the technical sessions are held throughout the day. This space enables more interaction with attendees in between sessions.
The Atrium will consist of up to twelve (12) tables. This will also be where registration and food/beverages will be set up. This space enables interaction and open discussion throughout the day.
Please note that the floor plan may be adjusted depending on the final number of tables reserved. Registration will include boxed lunch for up to two (2) representatives per table.
Vendors previously provided feedback that they desired an opportunity to sponsor meals for attendees. This option allows an exhibitor to co-sponsor a light breakfast.
Breakfast will consist of assorted bagels, pastries, breads, coffee, and tea. There is a maximum of two (2) co-sponsors. These sponsors will have a promotional slide presented on the Audion stage during the mealtime and will receive additional publicity from the Section on social media.
Vendors previously provided feedback that they desired an opportunity to sponsor meals for attendees. Lunch is already included for up to two representatives per vendor table. This option allows an exhibitor to co-sponsor boxed lunch for up to 100 attendees.
If lunch is sponsored, attendees will be able to remain in the event space and interact more with exhibitors. There is currently a maximum of two (2) co-sponsors. These sponsors will have a promotional slide presented on the Audion stage during the mealtime and will receive additional publicity from the Section on social media.
