Teddy's Bear Foundation

Hosted by

Teddy's Bear Foundation

About this event

2026 Teddy’s Bear Fest

100 N Cedar St

Tallulah, LA 71282, USA

Battle of the Bayou Pitmasters Competition
$250

Entry to participate in the Competition

Battle of the Badges Arm Wrestling Competition
$25

1 entry for Officer in Battle of the Badges Arm Wrestling Competition

Food Truck Vendor Fee
$75

For one Food Truck Space

Food Tent Space
$60

For 1 (10’x10’) space

Craft/ Artisan/ Boutique/ Retail Space
$50

1 (10’x10’) space

Organizations
$35

1(10’x10’) space

Official Teddy’s Bear Fest Tshirt- Small
$18
Available until Aug 5

PRESALE!!!

Early Bird Special until August 5, 2026

Official Teddy’s Bear Tshirt- Medium
$18
Available until Aug 5

PRESALE!!!

Early Bird Special until August 5, 2026

Official Teddy’s Bear Fest Tshirt- Large
$20
Available until Aug 5

PRESALE!!!Early Bird Special until August 5, 2026

Official Teddy’s Bear Fest Tshirt-XL
$20
Available until Aug 5

PRESALE!!!Early Bird Special until August 5, 2026

Official Teddy’s Bear Tshirt-2X
$25
Available until Aug 5

PRESALE!!!Early Bird Special until August 5, 2026

Official Teddy’s Bear Tshirt-3X
$25
Available until Aug 5

PRESALE!!!Early Bird Special until August 5, 2026

Official Teddy’s Bear Tshirt-4X
$28
Available until Aug 5

PRESALE!!!Early Bird Special until August 5, 2026

Official Teddy’s Bear Tshirt-5X
$30
Available until Aug 5

PRESALE!!!Early Bird Special until August 5, 2026

Official Teddy’s Bear Tshirt-6X
$30
Available until Aug 5

PRESALE!!!Early Bird Special until August 5, 2026

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