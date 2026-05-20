2026 Teddy’s Bear Fest

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About this event
Entry to participate in the Competition
1 entry for Officer in Battle of the Badges Arm Wrestling Competition
For one Food Truck Space
For 1 (10’x10’) space
1 (10’x10’) space
1(10’x10’) space
PRESALE!!!
Early Bird Special until August 5, 2026
PRESALE!!!
Early Bird Special until August 5, 2026
PRESALE!!!Early Bird Special until August 5, 2026
PRESALE!!!Early Bird Special until August 5, 2026
PRESALE!!!Early Bird Special until August 5, 2026
PRESALE!!!Early Bird Special until August 5, 2026
PRESALE!!!Early Bird Special until August 5, 2026
PRESALE!!!Early Bird Special until August 5, 2026
PRESALE!!!Early Bird Special until August 5, 2026
$
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