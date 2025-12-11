Tee Off for Twisters-2026

Hosted by
Enjoy a full day of golf, fun, and supporting our gymnastics team!
Includes:
Team Flexibility:
Don’t have all your teammates picked yet? No problem! You’ll have the opportunity to update your team player information at a later date.
Gain maximum visibility and showcase your support for our gymnastics team throughout the tournament!
Includes:
Optional:
Include your company swag in the snack bag. Please coordinate drop-off at least 30 days prior to the event.
Make a lasting impression and connect directly with golfers!
Includes:
Optional:
Include your company swag in the snack bag. Please coordinate drop-off at least 30 days prior to the event.
Show your support while connecting with golfers throughout the tournament!
Includes:
Optional:
Include your company swag in the snack bag. Please coordinate drop-off at least 30 days prior to the event.
Be part of the excitement and show your support!
Includes:
Optional:
Include your company swag in the snack bag. Please coordinate drop-off at least 30 days prior to the event.
Showcase your business and connect directly with golfers at our tournament!
Includes:
Disclaimer: Tables and chairs are limited. Inquire if needed.
Put your brand directly in the hands of our golfers!
Includes:
Optional:
Include your company swag in the snack bag. Please coordinate drop-off at least 30 days prior to the event.
Showcase your brand where golfers warm up before the tournament!
Includes:
Get in front of golfers as they practice their skills and make a lasting impression!
Includes:
Put your brand in front of every golfer while showing your support for our team!
Includes:
Showcase your brand while celebrating with golfers at our dinner reception!
Includes:
Includes:
*Sponsor logo on drink tickets
*Logo placed on our supporters page
Put your brand front and center as golfers track their scores!
Includes:
Stand out while supporting our gymnasts at the event!
Includes:
Optional:
If you would rather donate items for the raffle, please contact us to coordinate.
Celebrate the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd finishers while associating your brand with excellence!
Includes:
Optional:
Include an additional company branded prize for the winners (coordinate at least 30 days prior)
Be part of the excitement with the tournament’s most impressive drive!
Includes:
Optional:
Include an additional company-branded prize for the winner (coordinate at least 30 days prior).
Put your brand at the heart of precision and skill!
Includes:
Optional:
Include an additional company-branded prize for the winner (coordinate at least 30 days prior).
$
