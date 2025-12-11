Twisters 2.0 Boosters

About this event

About this event

Tee Off for Twisters-2026

1965 Woodcock Rd

Sequim, WA 98382, USA

Foursome Golf Team
$600

Enjoy a full day of golf, fun, and supporting our gymnastics team!


Includes:

  • 18 holes of golf for a team of 4
  • Golf carts
  • 1 bucket at the driving range per golfer
  • 2 drink tickets per golfer
  • Snack bag per golfer
  • Contests including Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes
  • Dinner and reception

Team Flexibility:

Don’t have all your teammates picked yet? No problem! You’ll have the opportunity to update your team player information at a later date.

Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Gain maximum visibility and showcase your support for our gymnastics team throughout the tournament!


Includes:

  • Foursome and dinner package
  • Hole sponsorship package
  • Banner displayed at check-in and dinner reception (banner provided by sponsor)
  • Verbal recognition before tournament start & plaque presented at the dinner reception
  • Logo featured on the front page of the tournament website
  • Recognition on all social media coverage of the event
  • Logo included on our Supporters page

Optional:

Include your company swag in the snack bag. Please coordinate drop-off at least 30 days prior to the event.

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$3,000

Make a lasting impression and connect directly with golfers!


Includes:

  • Foursome and dinner package
  • Banner displayed at the Shack Bar (banner provided by sponsor)
  • Sponsor logo featured on drink carts
  • Verbal recognition before tournament start
  • Recognition across all social media coverage of the tournament
  • Logo featured on our Supporters page
  • Recognition plaque to show our sincere appreciation

Optional:

 Include your company swag in the snack bag. Please coordinate drop-off at least 30 days prior to the event.

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$2,000

Show your support while connecting with golfers throughout the tournament!


Includes:

  • Foursome and dinner package
  • Sponsor signage at Hole 1
  • Verbal recognition before tournament start
  • Recognition on all social media coverage of the tournament
  • Logo featured on our Supporters page

Optional:

Include your company swag in the snack bag. Please coordinate drop-off at least 30 days prior to the event.

Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Be part of the excitement and show your support!


Includes:

  • Sponsor signage at Hole 18
  • Recognition on all social media coverage of the tournament
  • Dinner at the reception for 2
  • Logo featured on our Supporters page

Optional:

Include your company swag in the snack bag. Please coordinate drop-off at least 30 days prior to the event.

Hole Sponsor item
Hole Sponsor
$500

Showcase your business and connect directly with golfers at our tournament!


Includes:

  • Opportunity to engage with attendees at your sponsored hole
  • Host your own tent and table on the day of the event
  • Dinner at the reception for 2
  • Social media shout-out to highlight your sponsorship

DisclaimerTables and chairs are limited. Inquire if needed.

Snack Bag Sponsor item
Snack Bag Sponsor
$500

Put your brand directly in the hands of our golfers!


Includes:

  • Your logo on the snack bag
  • Logo featured on our Supporters page
  • Social media shout-out to highlight your sponsorship

Optional:

Include your company swag in the snack bag. Please coordinate drop-off at least 30 days prior to the event.

Driving Range Sponsor item
Driving Range Sponsor
$500

Showcase your brand where golfers warm up before the tournament!


Includes:

  • Sponsor signage prominently displayed at the driving range
  • Logo featured on our Supporters page
  • Social media shout-out to highlight your sponsorship
Putting Green Sponsor item
Putting Green Sponsor
$500

Get in front of golfers as they practice their skills and make a lasting impression!


Includes:

  • Sponsor signage prominently displayed at the putting green
  • Logo featured on our Supporters page
  • Social media shout-out to highlight your sponsorship
Golf Cart Sponsor item
Golf Cart Sponsor
$500

Put your brand in front of every golfer while showing your support for our team!


Includes:

  • Sponsor logo on the tournament rules displayed in each golf cart
  • Logo featured on our Supporters page
  • Social media shout-out to highlight your sponsorship
Banquet Sponsor item
Banquet Sponsor
$500

Showcase your brand while celebrating with golfers at our dinner reception!


Includes:

  • Sponsor logo displayed on banquet dinner tables
  • Logo featured on our Supporters page
  • Social media shout-out to highlight your sponsorship
Drink Ticket Sponsor item
Drink Ticket Sponsor
$500

Includes:

*Sponsor logo on drink tickets
*Logo placed on our supporters page

Scorecard Sponsor item
Scorecard Sponsor
$500

Put your brand front and center as golfers track their scores!


Includes:

  • Sponsor logo featured on all tournament scorecards
  • Logo featured on our Supporters page
  • Social media shout-out to highlight your sponsorship
Raffle Sponsor item
Raffle Sponsor
$250

Stand out while supporting our gymnasts at the event!


Includes:

  • Sponsor logo displayed next to raffle items
  • Logo featured on our Supporters page
  • Social media shout-out to highlight your sponsorship

Optional:

If you would rather donate items for the raffle, please contact us to coordinate.

Overall Winner Sponsor item
Overall Winner Sponsor
$500

Celebrate the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd finishers while associating your brand with excellence!


Includes:

  • Logo displayed at the awards area
  • Recognition on social media posts announcing winners
  • Logo featured on our Supporters page
  • Verbal acknowledgment at the awards/dinner presentation

Optional:

Include an additional company branded prize for the winners (coordinate at least 30 days prior)

Longest Drive Sponsor item
Longest Drive Sponsor
$500

Be part of the excitement with the tournament’s most impressive drive!


Includes:

  • Logo displayed at the Longest Drive hole
  • Recognition on social media highlighting the winner
  • Logo featured on our Supporters page
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the contest and at awards

Optional:

Include an additional company-branded prize for the winner (coordinate at least 30 days prior).

Closest to the Pin Sponsor item
Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$500

Put your brand at the heart of precision and skill!


Includes:

  • Logo displayed at the Closest to the Pin hole
  • Recognition on social media announcing the winner
  • Logo featured on our Supporters page
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the contest and at awards

Optional:

Include an additional company-branded prize for the winner (coordinate at least 30 days prior).


 

