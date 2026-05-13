2026 Teeing Off For Cure Silent Auction

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CROWN SHADES 13x13 Pop Up Gazebo, Canopy Tent, - Outdoor Gazebo for Backyard & Patio Furniture - Carpa Pop Up Tent with Wheeled STO-N-Go Cover Bag (Beige & Coffee)
Starting bid
CROWN SHADES 13x13 Pop Up Gazebo, Canopy Tent, - Outdoor Gazebo for Backyard & Patio Furniture - Carpa Pop Up Tent with Wheeled STO-N-Go Cover Bag (Beige & Coffee)
Starting bid
SEESII 2-in-1 Electric Pole Saws: Brushless Mini Chainsaw Cordless 6 Inch, 2 x 4000mAh Batteries, Pole Saw for Tree Trimming, Hand held Chain Saw with Extension Pole for Tree Limb Branch Cutter,P6 Ace
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This innovative golf bag features a specialized top that securely holds all clubs in place; the unique design prevents rattling and collisions between clubs, allowing you to focus on your swing while protecting club heads from wear.
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Enjoy a beautiful mix of boutique jewelry, cozy home décor, and self-care favorites from local jewelry makers Hello Adorn.
This curated basket includes:
A stylish collection of cozy comforts and timeless accessories that brings warmth, elegance, and a touch of everyday luxury.
Bid high and make it yours!
Starting bid
Score big with this officially signed 2025 Green Bay Packers football featuring all the player autographs and the “13-Time World Champions” design. Includes Green Bay Packers Give Back packaging and player/staff roster card. A must-have collectible for any Packers fan and a standout addition to any sports memorabilia collection!
Perfect for display in a fan cave, office, or game room — and an incredible gift for the ultimate Packers supporter.
Starting bid
Adventure-ready prize package! This camping bundle includes an RTIC cooler, Astercook non-stick cookware set, Soundcore Boom 2 waterproof Bluetooth speaker, and a 2-night stay at Pine Harbor Campground - a $250 value alone.
Perfect for weekends at the campsite, cabin trips, tailgating, or summer road adventures. The cookware set makes camp meals easy, the powerful speaker keeps the music going, and the RTIC cooler is built to keep your drinks and food cold for the journey.
Camping getaway certificate includes a 2-night stay at Pine Harbor Campground (or price equivalent coupon). A fantastic package for outdoor lovers and campers alike!
Starting bid
Take home this rugged Hikemoon 34” Extra Long Collapsible Wagon Cart — a heavy-duty foldable utility wagon with 360 lb capacity, perfect for camping, sports, gardening, grocery runs, beach days, and more! Features durable wheels, portable folding design, and extra-long storage space for hauling all your gear with ease.
Also included are generous Green Oasis Services gift certificates for lawns up to 10,000 sq. ft.:
Starting bid
Add instant charm to your porch, patio, or walkway with this beautifully crafted, rustic hanging plant stand! Built to last, this sturdy wooden frame is perfect for showcasing your favorite hanging flower baskets, ferns, or wind chimes.
Starting bid
Add instant charm to your porch, patio, or walkway with this beautifully crafted, rustic hanging plant stand! Built to last, this sturdy wooden frame is perfect for showcasing your favorite hanging flower baskets, ferns, or wind chimes.
Starting bid
Ready for the ultimate fishing adventure? This certificate includes a free half-day guided musky fishing trip with Musky Operations Guide Service. Whether you’re chasing your first musky or looking to land a trophy fish, this guided experience is one you won’t forget!
Available dates for 2026: June 6 – November 16, 2026. Estimated value: $350.
Signed Terry Moulton Hawg Wobbler Musky Lure - Estimated Value $40 - Not sure which design it is yet.
Starting bid
Sterling Silver Lab Diamond Necklace donated by Williams Diamond Center (located on 2823 London Rd, Eau Claire, WI) valued at $465.
Starting bid
Cast a line for an unforgettable experience! This auction item includes a half-day float or half-day wade fishing trip for one person with Eau Claire Anglers — a perfect outing for anglers of any skill level. Enjoy expert guidance, scenic waters, and the chance to reel in some incredible catches.
Trip must be used within 12 months of raffle date. Estimated value: $300.
Starting bid
Create the perfect outdoor retreat with this Backyard Adventure Bundle! Whether you're relaxing by the fire, lounging in a hammock, or enjoying a summer evening on the patio, this package has everything you need.
Bundle Includes:
This collection is perfect for camping trips, backyard gatherings, cabin weekends, or simply upgrading your outdoor living space. Enjoy comfortable seating, ambient lighting, music, and cozy evenings around the fire—all in one fantastic package!
A great addition to any patio, deck, campsite, or backyard oasis. Bid now and get ready to make the most of the outdoors! 🌲🔥🎵⛺️ Estimated Value $350
Starting bid
Own a piece of Minnesota Twins memorabilia with this framed autographed photo of pitcher Joe Ryan. Featuring a bold signature and an action image of Ryan on the field, this professionally presented collectible is a great addition to any baseball fan's collection.
Perfect for displaying in a home, office, sports room, or fan cave, this signed photo celebrates one of the Twins' standout pitchers and makes a unique gift for baseball enthusiasts and collectors alike.
Features:
A must-have item for Twins fans and sports memorabilia collectors!
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