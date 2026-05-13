2026 Teeing Off For Cure Silent Auction

Score big with this officially signed 2025 Green Bay Packers football featuring all the player autographs and the “13-Time World Champions” design. Includes Green Bay Packers Give Back packaging and player/staff roster card. A must-have collectible for any Packers fan and a standout addition to any sports memorabilia collection!

Perfect for display in a fan cave, office, or game room — and an incredible gift for the ultimate Packers supporter.