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2026 Teeing Off For Cure Silent Auction

Gazebo / Canopy Tent #1 of 2 item
Gazebo / Canopy Tent #1 of 2
$75

Starting bid

CROWN SHADES 13x13 Pop Up Gazebo, Canopy Tent, - Outdoor Gazebo for Backyard & Patio Furniture - Carpa Pop Up Tent with Wheeled STO-N-Go Cover Bag (Beige & Coffee)

Gazebo / Canopy Tent #2 of 2 item
Gazebo / Canopy Tent #2 of 2
$75

Starting bid

CROWN SHADES 13x13 Pop Up Gazebo, Canopy Tent, - Outdoor Gazebo for Backyard & Patio Furniture - Carpa Pop Up Tent with Wheeled STO-N-Go Cover Bag (Beige & Coffee)

Electric Pole Saw item
Electric Pole Saw
$25

Starting bid

SEESII 2-in-1 Electric Pole Saws: Brushless Mini Chainsaw Cordless 6 Inch, 2 x 4000mAh Batteries, Pole Saw for Tree Trimming, Hand held Chain Saw with Extension Pole for Tree Limb Branch Cutter,P6 Ace

T-Lock Golf Cart Bag item
T-Lock Golf Cart Bag
$40

Starting bid

This innovative golf bag features a specialized top that securely holds all clubs in place; the unique design prevents rattling and collisions between clubs, allowing you to focus on your swing while protecting club heads from wear.

“Cozy Luxe & Golden Touches” Basket Estimated Value: $376 item
“Cozy Luxe & Golden Touches” Basket Estimated Value: $376
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a beautiful mix of boutique jewelry, cozy home décor, and self-care favorites from local jewelry makers Hello Adorn.

This curated basket includes:

  • 14K gold filled necklace, bracelet, and hoop earrings
  • Striped fringe throw blanket
  • Reed diffuser and spring card diffuser
  • Citrus potpourri
  • Retro recipe book
  • Decorative vase, bowl, and easel frame
  • Artisan leather coaster set
  • Bunny tail mini bouquet
  • Neutral jumbo hair clip

A stylish collection of cozy comforts and timeless accessories that brings warmth, elegance, and a touch of everyday luxury.

 Bid high and make it yours!

Signed 2025 Green Bay Packers Football item
Signed 2025 Green Bay Packers Football
$60

Starting bid

Score big with this officially signed 2025 Green Bay Packers football featuring all the player autographs and the “13-Time World Champions” design. Includes Green Bay Packers Give Back packaging and player/staff roster card. A must-have collectible for any Packers fan and a standout addition to any sports memorabilia collection!

Perfect for display in a fan cave, office, or game room — and an incredible gift for the ultimate Packers supporter.

Camping Prize Pack - Estimated Value: $520 item
Camping Prize Pack - Estimated Value: $520 item
Camping Prize Pack - Estimated Value: $520 item
Camping Prize Pack - Estimated Value: $520 item
Camping Prize Pack - Estimated Value: $520 item
Camping Prize Pack - Estimated Value: $520
$200

Starting bid

Adventure-ready prize package! This camping bundle includes an RTIC cooler, Astercook non-stick cookware set, Soundcore Boom 2 waterproof Bluetooth speaker, and a 2-night stay at Pine Harbor Campground - a $250 value alone.

Perfect for weekends at the campsite, cabin trips, tailgating, or summer road adventures. The cookware set makes camp meals easy, the powerful speaker keeps the music going, and the RTIC cooler is built to keep your drinks and food cold for the journey.

Camping getaway certificate includes a 2-night stay at Pine Harbor Campground (or price equivalent coupon). A fantastic package for outdoor lovers and campers alike!

Wagon + Green Oasis Lawn Care Package ($375 Value) item
Wagon + Green Oasis Lawn Care Package ($375 Value) item
Wagon + Green Oasis Lawn Care Package ($375 Value)
$50

Starting bid

Take home this rugged Hikemoon 34” Extra Long Collapsible Wagon Cart — a heavy-duty foldable utility wagon with 360 lb capacity, perfect for camping, sports, gardening, grocery runs, beach days, and more! Features durable wheels, portable folding design, and extra-long storage space for hauling all your gear with ease.


Also included are generous Green Oasis Services gift certificates for lawns up to 10,000 sq. ft.:

  • One FREE Lawn Care Application — $104 value
  • One FREE Aeration Service — $120 value
  • One FREE Lime Application — $90 value
  • A great package for outdoor adventures and keeping your lawn looking its best.
Hand-made Hanging Basket Stand item
Hand-made Hanging Basket Stand item
Hand-made Hanging Basket Stand
$40

Starting bid

Add instant charm to your porch, patio, or walkway with this beautifully crafted, rustic hanging plant stand! Built to last, this sturdy wooden frame is perfect for showcasing your favorite hanging flower baskets, ferns, or wind chimes.

  • Built from durable, weather-resistant pressure-treated lumber.
  • Pre-stained with a warm, rich wood tone that highlights the natural grain.
  • Features a wide, stable H-base design to prevent tipping in the wind.
  • Includes a heavy-duty metal ceiling hook already installed under the top beam.
  • Dimensions: 26" Wide x 18" Deep x 45" High (Note: Height adjusted to 45" to reflect standard upright stand orientation).
  • Suitable For: Outdoor or indoor use (patios, gardens, decks, entryways).
Hand-made Hanging Basket Stand item
Hand-made Hanging Basket Stand item
Hand-made Hanging Basket Stand
$40

Starting bid

Add instant charm to your porch, patio, or walkway with this beautifully crafted, rustic hanging plant stand! Built to last, this sturdy wooden frame is perfect for showcasing your favorite hanging flower baskets, ferns, or wind chimes.

  • Built from durable, weather-resistant pressure-treated lumber.
  • Pre-stained with a warm, rich wood tone that highlights the natural grain.
  • Features a wide, stable H-base design to prevent tipping in the wind.
  • Includes a heavy-duty metal ceiling hook already installed under the top beam.
  • Dimensions: 26" Wide x 18" Deep x 45" High (Note: Height adjusted to 45" to reflect standard upright stand orientation).
  • Suitable For: Outdoor or indoor use (patios, gardens, decks, entryways).
Musky Operations Guided Musky Trip & Hawg Wobbler Lure item
Musky Operations Guided Musky Trip & Hawg Wobbler Lure item
Musky Operations Guided Musky Trip & Hawg Wobbler Lure
$140

Starting bid

Ready for the ultimate fishing adventure? This certificate includes a free half-day guided musky fishing trip with Musky Operations Guide Service. Whether you’re chasing your first musky or looking to land a trophy fish, this guided experience is one you won’t forget!

Available dates for 2026: June 6 – November 16, 2026. Estimated value: $350.

Signed Terry Moulton Hawg Wobbler Musky Lure - Estimated Value $40 - Not sure which design it is yet.

Sterling Silver Lab Diamond Necklace (Value: $465) item
Sterling Silver Lab Diamond Necklace (Value: $465) item
Sterling Silver Lab Diamond Necklace (Value: $465)
$75

Starting bid

Sterling Silver Lab Diamond Necklace donated by Williams Diamond Center (located on 2823 London Rd, Eau Claire, WI) valued at $465.

Eau Claire Anglers Fishing Trip (Est value: $300) item
Eau Claire Anglers Fishing Trip (Est value: $300)
$50

Starting bid

Cast a line for an unforgettable experience! This auction item includes a half-day float or half-day wade fishing trip for one person with Eau Claire Anglers — a perfect outing for anglers of any skill level. Enjoy expert guidance, scenic waters, and the chance to reel in some incredible catches.

Trip must be used within 12 months of raffle date. Estimated value: $300.

Backyard Bundle – Adirondack Chair, Hammock and essentials item
Backyard Bundle – Adirondack Chair, Hammock and essentials item
Backyard Bundle – Adirondack Chair, Hammock and essentials
$75

Starting bid

Create the perfect outdoor retreat with this Backyard Adventure Bundle! Whether you're relaxing by the fire, lounging in a hammock, or enjoying a summer evening on the patio, this package has everything you need.

Bundle Includes:

  • Signature Design by Ashley Adirondack Chair
  • Portable Camping Hammock
  • Solar-Powered String Lights
  • Portable Fire Pit
  • X-Go Bluetooth Speaker
  • Additional outdoor accessories

This collection is perfect for camping trips, backyard gatherings, cabin weekends, or simply upgrading your outdoor living space. Enjoy comfortable seating, ambient lighting, music, and cozy evenings around the fire—all in one fantastic package!

A great addition to any patio, deck, campsite, or backyard oasis. Bid now and get ready to make the most of the outdoors! 🌲🔥🎵⛺️ Estimated Value $350

Autographed Joe Ryan Framed Photo – Minnesota Twins Pitcher item
Autographed Joe Ryan Framed Photo – Minnesota Twins Pitcher
$40

Starting bid

Own a piece of Minnesota Twins memorabilia with this framed autographed photo of pitcher Joe Ryan. Featuring a bold signature and an action image of Ryan on the field, this professionally presented collectible is a great addition to any baseball fan's collection.

Perfect for displaying in a home, office, sports room, or fan cave, this signed photo celebrates one of the Twins' standout pitchers and makes a unique gift for baseball enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Features:

  • Authentic Joe Ryan autograph
  • Framed and ready to display
  • Minnesota Twins collectible memorabilia
  • Includes authentication sticker

A must-have item for Twins fans and sports memorabilia collectors!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!