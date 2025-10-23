2026 Teen Summit Sponsorship

Platinum
$8,000

Benefits:

  • Company in GIG's staffing (excluding GFCO staff) email signature line 1 month before the event.
  • One year of social media recognition by GIG
  • Company products photo shoot with teens
  • Feature in the GIG Newsletter
  • Company banner hung at event
  • Literature/swag in teens bags
  • Placement on teens t-shirts
  • Mentioned on GIG social media platforms
Gold
$3,500

Benefits:

  • Company products photo shoot with teens
  • Feature in the GIG Newsletter
  • Company banner hung at event
  • Literature/swag in teens bags
  • Placement on teens t-shirts
  • Mentioned on GIG social media platforms
Silver
$1,500

Benefits:

  • Company banner hung at event
  • Literature/swag in teens bags
  • Placement on teens t-shirts
  • Mentioned on GIG social media platforms
Bronze
$500

Benefits:

  • Placement on teens t-shirts
  • Mentioned on GIG social media platforms
Campfire Sponsor
$250

Helps us cover the costs of having a bonding experience at a campfire every night with dessert included.

Transportation Sponsor
$1,000

Getting teens to and from Teen Summit can be expensive. This sponsor covers a portion of the cost of transporting teens from the airport to the venue safely.

Activity Sponsor
$500

Activities help encourage bonding and get teens out of their comfort zone. Activity sponsorship covers in part the purchase of materials, tools, staffing, and equipment needed for such activities.

Teen Scholarship
$400

Sponsor a teen’s registration for Teen Summit 2026 and help shape the next generation of gluten-free leaders. Your support ensures cost never stands in the way of connection, learning, and belonging.

Meal Sponsors
$1,200

Feeding teens safe, gluten-free food can be expensive. Meal sponsors ensure well-rounded meals for all attendees.

Education Sessions
$1,250

Education is an important component of Teen Summit every year. Education sponsors enable GIG Cares to provide high-quality speakers for the next generation.

