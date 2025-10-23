2026 Teen Summit Sponsorship

Benefits:
Benefits:
Benefits:
Benefits:
Helps us cover the costs of having a bonding experience at a campfire every night with dessert included.
Getting teens to and from Teen Summit can be expensive. This sponsor covers a portion of the cost of transporting teens from the airport to the venue safely.
Activities help encourage bonding and get teens out of their comfort zone. Activity sponsorship covers in part the purchase of materials, tools, staffing, and equipment needed for such activities.
Sponsor a teen’s registration for Teen Summit 2026 and help shape the next generation of gluten-free leaders. Your support ensures cost never stands in the way of connection, learning, and belonging.
Feeding teens safe, gluten-free food can be expensive. Meal sponsors ensure well-rounded meals for all attendees.
Education is an important component of Teen Summit every year. Education sponsors enable GIG Cares to provide high-quality speakers for the next generation.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing