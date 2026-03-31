Lafayette Habitat for Humanity

Hosted by

Lafayette Habitat for Humanity

About this event

2026 "Tees fore Keys" Golf Tournament

1121 Mudd Ave

Lafayette, LA 70501, USA

Team Registration
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Includes registration for 3 golfers, Golf Cart, 3 T-Shirts, Refreshments, & 3 Welcome Bags. 

Diamond Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 9 tickets

All Platinum benefits + (1) additional team registration package + optional “About Habitat” educational session with Lafayette Habitat Executive Director - experience includes team stud-signing activity, where your signed beam will be placed in the walls of a future Habitat home.

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

All Gold benefits + logo on event t-shirt + (1) additional team registration package + “Habitour” invitation— an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience to learn more about Lafayette Habitat for Humanity’s work across the community.

Gold Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

All Silver benefits + invitation for your team to attend a Habitat Home Dedication (a special ceremony celebrating the completed home and welcoming the homeowner) + group photos taken at the dedication & provided for your promotional use.

Silver Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

All Bronze benefits + (1) additional social post + custom graphic created  highlighting your company or organization's involvement— provided to you for your own promotional use.

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Sponsorship recognition on event materials & at the tournament, (2) dedicated social media posts, (1) complimentary team registration, & opportunity to include company-related material in the golfer welcome bag.

Tee-Sign Sponsor
$300

A custom hole sign, sponsorship recognition on event materials & at the tournament, option to greet golfers at sponsored hole, opportunity to include company related materials in the golfer welcome bag.

Guest Ticket
$25

Includes admission to the event and all you can eat and drink!

Vendor Registration
$200

Includes 10x10 designated space to set up & sell products/ services.

T-Shirt
$25

Unable to play, sponsor, or make it to the event? No worries! Help show your support by donating to receive a one of a kind event t-shirt!

Raffle
$20

Get 5 tickets for our Amazing Raffle item day of the event! Must be present to win!

Mulligans
$10

$10 each. Limit 2 per golfer. Use it as a "do-over" during your play!

Redblast
$10

Use your redbreast on the designated hole during the tournament. Limit 1 per golfer

Add a donation for Lafayette Habitat for Humanity

$

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