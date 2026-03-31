2026 "Tees fore Keys" Golf Tournament

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About this event
Includes registration for 3 golfers, Golf Cart, 3 T-Shirts, Refreshments, & 3 Welcome Bags.
All Platinum benefits + (1) additional team registration package + optional “About Habitat” educational session with Lafayette Habitat Executive Director - experience includes team stud-signing activity, where your signed beam will be placed in the walls of a future Habitat home.
All Gold benefits + logo on event t-shirt + (1) additional team registration package + “Habitour” invitation— an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience to learn more about Lafayette Habitat for Humanity’s work across the community.
All Silver benefits + invitation for your team to attend a Habitat Home Dedication (a special ceremony celebrating the completed home and welcoming the homeowner) + group photos taken at the dedication & provided for your promotional use.
All Bronze benefits + (1) additional social post + custom graphic created highlighting your company or organization's involvement— provided to you for your own promotional use.
Sponsorship recognition on event materials & at the tournament, (2) dedicated social media posts, (1) complimentary team registration, & opportunity to include company-related material in the golfer welcome bag.
A custom hole sign, sponsorship recognition on event materials & at the tournament, option to greet golfers at sponsored hole, opportunity to include company related materials in the golfer welcome bag.
Includes admission to the event and all you can eat and drink!
Includes 10x10 designated space to set up & sell products/ services.
Unable to play, sponsor, or make it to the event? No worries! Help show your support by donating to receive a one of a kind event t-shirt!
Get 5 tickets for our Amazing Raffle item day of the event! Must be present to win!
$10 each. Limit 2 per golfer. Use it as a "do-over" during your play!
Use your redbreast on the designated hole during the tournament. Limit 1 per golfer
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