Tecumseh Education Foundation

Hosted by

Tecumseh Education Foundation

About this event

2026 TEF Annual Golf Outing

2469 N Dayton-Lakeview Rd

New Carlisle, OH 45344, USA

Golf Fee
$75

The cost is $75 per golfer or $300 per team. This covers green fees, cart, drinks, meal, and door prizes. Mulligans are also available for $20 per team.

Hole Sponsor
$100

Support the Tecumseh Education Foundation by sponsoring a hole at this year's golf outing. All sponsors will have their name and logo displayed throughout the event. Please email your logo to [email protected].

Mulligans
$20

Each golfer in your foursome can use 2 mulligans.

Add a donation for Tecumseh Education Foundation

$

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