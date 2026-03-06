2026 Tellico Village Golf Beautification Tournament & Auction

Bid to Win a 5‑Day / 4‑Night Getaway!

Enjoy a stay in a waterfront luxury vacation home on beautiful Marco Island.

This 3‑bedroom, 3‑bath canal‑front property includes kayaks, bikes, a private pool, and spa, all within walking or biking distance to pristine beaches.

Choose from available dates between June 1 – December 31, 2026

(Holiday dates not included)

Value: $2,000





Important Details:

Winning bidder and primary guest must be 32 or older, No guests under 18

Winner is responsible for any upgrades (additional guests or nights) and incidental charges

Transportation to and from property is not included

Prize is non-transferable/ non-refundable and subject to availability





For more information on this property: www.marcoislandvacationvillas.com