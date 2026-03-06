2026 Tellico Village Golf Beautification Tournament & Auction

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About this event
Pick up at the Toqua Clubhouse at 2pm on May 9th or contact Julie Langlas, 630-835-4151
Starting bid
Enjoy a stay in a waterfront luxury vacation home on beautiful Marco Island.
This 3‑bedroom, 3‑bath canal‑front property includes kayaks, bikes, a private pool, and spa, all within walking or biking distance to pristine beaches.
Choose from available dates between June 1 – December 31, 2026
(Holiday dates not included)
Value: $2,000
Important Details:
Winning bidder and primary guest must be 32 or older, No guests under 18
Winner is responsible for any upgrades (additional guests or nights) and incidental charges
Transportation to and from property is not included
Prize is non-transferable/ non-refundable and subject to availability
For more information on this property: www.marcoislandvacationvillas.com
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Tanasi #10 was one of our most popular items last year. This year, Tellico Village resident Rosemary Overton has graciously donated a framed 18" x 24" canvas print of Toqua #14. Priceless!
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The perfect pairing for fun and friendly competition.
Enjoy 3 full hours in our state‑of‑the‑art Golf Simulator, where you can practice your swing, play world‑class courses, or challenge friends to closest‑to‑the‑pin and long‑drive contests.
And of course, great golf deserves great snacks and drinks — your $100 food and beverage certificate has you covered.
Call your friends and make it a day to remember.
Value: $400
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Framed 13"x9" poster highlighting Tellico Village. Donated by Deborah Hardison Art+Design.
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At The Casual Pint Lenoir City, beer is just the beginning — it’s about creating a place where neighbors become friends, Vol fans gather on gamedays, and every pour comes with a side of East Tennessee hospitality.
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After your round, unwind with a glass of wine and snacks served on a charming putting‑green–shaped cutting board.
Display fun bites like crackers, olives, herb cheese spread, and salami — the perfect way to relax and enjoy the 19th hole.
Value: $55
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One of the most sought-after events of the Season. Two Tickets to Beauty and The Beast at the Tennessee Theater, Wednesday, May 20th, 7:30pm, Middle Section Row M, Seats 117-118. Value: $300
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Water Into Wine is a locally owned restaurant in Farragut, TN, known for its seasonal menu and an impressive selection of more than 300 wines. Its cozy, welcoming atmosphere makes it the perfect spot for a relaxing dinner for two. Value: $100
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Start your day off right with a fresh cup of coffee. This gift basket includes a French press, a Tellico mug, premium coffee, Frappuccinos, snack cookies, and muffin mix — everything you need for a cozy morning boost. Value: $60
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Dinner at Wilder at Windy Hill offers guests an elevated dining experience with sustainable, seasonal ingredients that are imaginatively prepared in a beautifully hidden oasis here in Loudon. 2023 Award winner for Best of Travel, Top Splurge Worthy Restaurant. Call your Friends! Value: $320
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Custom laser engraved artwork with a rustic feel, highlighting Tellico Lake area map and the casual atmosphere we live in. Size is about 22" x 15". Includes mounting attachments on back so will be easy to display. Value: $175
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Stay warm and ready to play — even when it’s cold!
This golf‑themed lightweight quilt (60" × 70"), paired with hand warmers, a cozy winter hat, and a sleeve of long‑hitting golf balls, is just the thing to keep in your car for those brisk days when you can’t resist a round.
Value: $95
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Weekday mornings start with fresh sourdough. This signature gift experience includes: Classic Sourdough Loaf, Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake Sourdough Loaf, Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies, Reusable Beeswax Bread Storage Bag and a $50 Dough Babies Gift Certificate. Value: $125
Starting bid
Enjoy a one hour private pickleball lesson with Chris Karges, a top talent on the senior pro tour, at Premier Pickleball in Farragut. In addition, you will receive a new Selkirk pickleball bag, Corkcicle tumbler and pickleball hat. Value: $180
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Framed 13"x9" poster Tee Time at Tellico. Donated by Deborah Hardison Art+Design.
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Get ready to up your game with this Marcy Fan Exercise Bike. Gently used a few times only. Great for indoor exercise on cold days and sweltering days of summer. Value: $250
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Get ready for your next trip! Enjoy round trip transportation from Tellico Village to and from Tyson McGee Airport with VanArsdale Transportation Services ... your premier transportation solution in Knoxville, Tennessee, and the surrounding regions. Value: $120
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Start with breakfast/lunch at Mimi’s Cafe, known for French-inspired comfort food, and dinner at 35 North, a popular spot for casual upscale dining, upscale comfort food, and a vibrant atmosphere. Perfect for a date night or weekend outings.One $30 GC to Mimi's Cafe and one $50 GC to 35North! Value: $80
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One hour of dedicated instruction with one of our Pros in a Tanasi Simulator Bay. They’ll analyze your swing, review your TrackMan data, and identify your strengths and areas for improvement. You’ll walk away with clear, personalized tips to elevate your game — and impress your friends with the results.
Value: $150
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Memberships are all-inclusive and grant you access to all Parks & Recreation facilities and fitness classes, excluding specialty programs, for Tellico Village property owners and their guests. Value: $305
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The perfect travel companion. Designed To Be Ultra-Lightweight, Organized, And Expandable. Keep Everything You Need Handy and Organized with The Foldie's Multi-pockets. Expandable & Compact. Value: $100
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Come enjoy the music of Ashley Brooks, two‑time Georgia Female Country Artist of the Year, known for her soulful voice and traditional‑leaning country sound. Her breakout hit “Leaving Side of You” has captured the attention of country music fans everywhere. Value: $50
See her live on September 20 at 7 PM. Includes two tickets.
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Local legend in Tennessee Vols and Steelers history as a former AFC punter, and winner of multiple Superbowl rings. Now at 71 he has a family of NFL recognized punters. He is often seen telling inspirational stories, doing sports interviews and fulfilling his love for painting. Bring calm inspiration to your home with two Craig Colquitt Paintings. Size: "9 x 12" Value: $80
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Memberships are all-inclusive and grant you access to all Parks & Recreation facilities and fitness classes, excluding specialty programs, for Tellico Village property owners and their guests. Value: $305
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Enjoy two concert tickets to Nathan Chester and The Old Souls Motown Revival. Nathan, a Chicago‑born soul singer with a deep love for classic Motown and vintage performance styles, brings an unforgettable energy to the stage. Think Al Green, Stevie Wonder, Otis Redding, The Isley Brothers — this will be a truly soulful evening. June 28, 7 PM, Yacht Club Value: $50
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Good Times begin with bourbon in fancy glasses and end with a nice dinner. This gift bag includes Bib & Tucker Gold Roast Bourbon, Golf Whiskey Gift Set (2 whiskey glasses & 2 golf ball ice spheres), and $35 Gift Certificate to Seasons Innovative Bar and Grill. Value: $110
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Beautify your house today! Let the Color Expert help! Good for a 1.5 hour color consultation with Dawn Bray, Owner of Inspiration & Color. Value: $200
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Just what you need! 1 hour massage with Phyllis Elgin, How I Knead You Massage Therapy, mineral bath soaks, Mueller Sport Care, and sports bottle. Do this just for you! You deserve it. Value: $110
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Where do you want to play golf next?
Explore the possibilities with Fifty Places to Play Golf Before You Die.
Enjoy it alongside a Bondstone Double Oak Bourbon Whiskey, a Golf Whiskey Set (two whiskey glasses and two golf‑ball ice spheres), and a $50 Bella Gift Certificate.
Value: $130
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On your next trip, settle in with a good book - A Suitcase Packed with Memories, written and autographed by Tellico Village resident Di Moroukian, add your new memory foam travel pillow and new golf ball luggage tags for your suitcases. Value: $40
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Ever wonder what's really holding your golf swing back? A Titleist Performance Institute evaluation isn't just another lesson -- it's a personalized roadmap to BETTER golf! TPI Screening and Swing Analysis by Kelly Williams (Certified TPI trainer) at Flexx Fitness. Donated by Brent Parkhill. Value: $150
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Plan an elevated dinner designed to showcase timeless cuisine and refined social experiences. The atmosphere blends classic design with modern sophistication, creating a seamless and indulgent evening from start to finish. Value: $100
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One hour of dedicated instruction with one of our Pros in a Tanasi Simulator Bay. They’ll analyze your swing, review your TrackMan data, and identify your strengths and areas for improvement. You’ll walk away with clear, personalized tips to elevate your game — and impress your friends with the results. Value: $150
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One or two couples will join Julie and Don Langlas for a sunrise or
sunset cruise (you choose) on beautiful Tellico Lake. Drinks and food options will be provided
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Elevate your next outdoor gathering with this curated bundle, perfect for a boat outing or a backyard celebration. This package includes a $50 Honey Baked Ham gift card, soup mixes, and fun bbq and mustard sauces. Value: $110
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Crossbody Bag That Folds into a Pouch: The Foldie folding crossbody bag transforms from a compact pouch into a stylish crossbody bag in seconds. Lightweight and travel-friendly, it’s always ready when you need it. Digital theft protection and pickpocket proof. Value: $60
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Cool memorabilia from the 2025 LPGA CME Group Tour Event, November 23, 2025 in Naples Florida -- a CME Cap signed by all 60 participating LPGA players (player list included) and the corresponding article. The $4 million first place purse was won by defending player Jeeno Thitikul. A cool collector's item that will give you a smile every time you see it. Value: Priceless!
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Enjoy a Daily Practice Session at any PGA Tour Superstore, plus an Annual Member Lesson, an Annual Member Fitting, 30 free grip installations, free standard ground shipping on online orders, and 50% off club repair services.
Value: $300
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This hand-made enamel-on-copper pendant and earring set is made with layered enamel stenciled onto copper, fired multiple times in a kiln, and finished with hand sanding and polishing. The fittings, jump ring and chain are made of sterling silver. Value: $140
Starting bid
Start with breakfast/lunch at Mimi’s Cafe, known for French-inspired comfort food, and dinner at 35 North, a popular spot for casual upscale dining, upscale comfort food, and a vibrant atmosphere. Perfect for a date night or weekend outings.One $30 GC to Mimi's Cafe and one $50 GC to 35North! $80 Value
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Wood Kitchen Set: cutting board, trivet, bread knife, Donated by Nance Craftworks. $110 value
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Treat yourself (or your spouse!) to a spa day! $70 GC with Radiance by Jess (a new business in Lenoir City) for a facial or service of your choice and a $35 GC to Fifth Nail Salon. $105 Value
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Succulents are the ultimate "worry-free" plant making them perfect for a busy lifestyle. Paired with a Pope's $25 gift card, brighten your home or garden this summer! $55 Value
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Jefferson’s & Woodford Reserve Bourbons + $65 Connor’s Gift Card
Elevate your evening with a premium pairing of two celebrated bourbons — Jefferson’s and Woodford Reserve — matched with a $65 gift card to Connor’s Steak & Seafood. Perfect for a refined night in or an unforgettable dinner out. A fantastic package for bourbon lovers, steak enthusiasts, and anyone who appreciates a little luxury. Bid high for this crowd‑pleasing favorite! Value: $140
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LPGA CME GROUP TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP, November 23, 2025 in Naples, FL. Each player is given this head cover designed by a St. Jude Hospital patient. CME formed a partnership with St. Jude in 2017. Since then, CME has donated over $6.3 million. Value: Priceless!
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Enjoy a wonderful evening at Seasons Innovative Bar and Grill, where atmosphere, service, and culinary craftsmanship come together beautifully. The cuisine draws on classical cooking techniques and seasonal ingredients, with a strong emphasis on freshness. A thoughtfully curated wine list invites guests to explore food‑and‑wine pairings — all within a comfortably moderate price range. Value: $75
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One of the best bands in East Tennessee!
From yacht rock to slow jams to funk and disco, this powerhouse group of eight skilled musicians — including a three‑piece horn section — delivers engaging, high‑energy entertainment with killer covers from Chicago, Stevie Wonder, the Doobie Brothers, AWB, and more. Get your dancing shoes on. Value: $50
Saturday, May 23, 2026 6:00PM at the Tellico Village Yacht Club, 2 tickets
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Indulge in guest favorites like the legendary Bang Bang Shrimp and fresh, hand cut fish specialties.Two $25 Gift Cards w/ 4 Comp, Bang Bang Shrimp, $110 value
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"Fore" the Love of Honey: Ultimate Golf & Gourmet Package
Kick back after a round of golf with a bottle of American Honey Whiskey, a smooth blend of real honey and Wild Turkey Bourbon. To make it an experience, this package includes a Brookstone golf whiskey set (complete with matching glasses). Once you've enjoyed a sip, take a swing" over to Seasons Innovative Bar & Grille in Farragut with a $50 gift voucher. Experience one of Knoxville’s favorites, featuring seasonal American dishes, creative cocktails, and a relaxing, warm atmosphere. $80 Value
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