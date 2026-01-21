2026 Texas Colts Super Bowl Squares

Texas Colts 2026 Super Bowl Squares Fundraiser 🏈⚾





Support the Texas Colts and enjoy the excitement of the big game! Each square you purchase helps cover tournament fees, practice field, uniforms, and equipment for our youth players. Your participation keeps our athletes on the field, building teamwork, discipline, and a lifelong love of baseball.





Pick your squares ($20.00 per square), follow the grid during the game, and see if your numbers match up for a prize.





End of 1st Quarter: $200

Halftime: $200

End of 3rd Quarter: $200

Final Score: $200

To view grid: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/17zrqst6kEoDwhj2awgoObyIcuZ4dskQygdufdtIebjs/edit?usp=sharing



