2026 Texas District Pilot International Convention

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About this event
Please email registration form with all attendee names, contact information, delegate information and food allergy information to [email protected].
1 ticket to Saturday evening's banquet
The convention program is 8 ½” x 5 ½.” Ads may be black and white or in color. Ad pricing as follows:
Full page-$60.00 measures no more than 8x5”
Half page-$40.00 measures no more than 4x5”
Fourth page-$30.00 measures no more than 2x4”
DEADLINE MARCH 20
The convention program is 8 ½” x 5 ½.” Ads may be black and white or in color. Ad pricing as follows:
Full page-$60.00 measures no more than 8x5”
Half page-$40.00 measures no more than 4x5”
Fourth page-$30.00 measures no more than 2x4”
DEADLINE MARCH 20
The convention program is 8 ½” x 5 ½.” Ads may be black and white or in color. Ad pricing as follows:
Full page-$60.00 measures no more than 8x5”
Half page-$40.00 measures no more than 4x5”
Fourth page-$30.00 measures no more than 2x4”
DEADLINE MARCH 20
$
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