Texas District Pilot International

Hosted by

Texas District Pilot International

About this event

2026 Texas District Pilot International Convention

5169 East Fwy

Baytown, TX 77521, USA

Late Registration--after April 2
$170

Please email registration form with all attendee names, contact information, delegate information and food allergy information to [email protected].

Extra Saturday evening banquet meal
$60

1 ticket to Saturday evening's banquet

Program Ad--Full Page
$60

The convention program is 8 ½” x 5 ½.” Ads may be black and white or in color. Ad pricing as follows:
Full page-$60.00 measures no more than 8x5”
Half page-$40.00 measures no more than 4x5”
Fourth page-$30.00 measures no more than 2x4”

DEADLINE MARCH 20

Program Ad--1/2 page
$40

The convention program is 8 ½” x 5 ½.” Ads may be black and white or in color. Ad pricing as follows:
Full page-$60.00 measures no more than 8x5”
Half page-$40.00 measures no more than 4x5”
Fourth page-$30.00 measures no more than 2x4”

DEADLINE MARCH 20

Program Ad--1/4 page
$30

The convention program is 8 ½” x 5 ½.” Ads may be black and white or in color. Ad pricing as follows:
Full page-$60.00 measures no more than 8x5”
Half page-$40.00 measures no more than 4x5”
Fourth page-$30.00 measures no more than 2x4”

DEADLINE MARCH 20

Add a donation for Texas District Pilot International

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!