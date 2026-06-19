2026 Texas Hold 'Em Poker Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Includes buffet dinner, one drink ticket and torunament play.
Includes 1 ticket, and placement of your name or business name on all promotional materials.
Includes 2 tickets, and placement of your name or business logo on all promotional materials as a Silver Sponsor.
Includes 5 tickets and placement of your name or business logo on all promotional materials as a Gold Sponsor.
Includes 9 tickets (1 table) and placement of your name or business logo on all promotional materials as a Platinum Sponsor.
Includes 18 tickets (2 tables) plus placement of your name or business logo on all promotional materials as the Event Sponsor.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!