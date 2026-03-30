2026 Texas Roundup Gala

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About this event
NE Loop 410 At McCullough, San Antonio, TX 78216, USA
Along with entry for 10, you will receive marketing recognition ($300 value) via a centerpiece table marker reserving your table, logo inclusion on the sponsor digital display, and logo in the program. This package also includes your choice of up to $200 of wine bottles with 2 special edition commemorative wine tumblers.( https://tinyurl.com/2026-Special-Edition-Tumbler ) Additionally, you will receive 10 raffle tickets for a large prize item.
This “Date for 8” package includes entry for 8, your choice of up to $150 of wine bottles, and 2 special edition commemorative wine tumblers.( https://tinyurl.com/2026-Special-Edition-Tumbler ) Additionally, you will receive 8 raffle tickets for a large prize item.
“Raising Glasses. Raising Scholars.”
An exclusive gala keepsake created for the Phi Kappa Theta Alamo Alumni Association Scholarship Fundraising Gala. This engraved wine tumbler represents heritage, brotherhood, and the enduring commitment to educational excellence. Designed for distinguished alumni and supporters who believe in investing in tomorrow’s leaders.
Please refer to the 2026 wine list attached to the invitation or go to this site:
https://tinyurl.com/2026-PKTAAA-GALA-WINE
Please refer to the 2026 wine list attached to the invitation or go to this site:
https://tinyurl.com/2026-PKTAAA-GALA-WINE
Please refer to the 2026 wine list attached to the invitation or go to this site:
https://tinyurl.com/2026-PKTAAA-GALA-WINE
Please refer to the 2026 wine list attached to the invitation or go to this site:
https://tinyurl.com/2026-PKTAAA-GALA-WINE
Please refer to the 2026 wine list attached to the invitation or go to this site:
https://tinyurl.com/2026-PKTAAA-GALA-WINE
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