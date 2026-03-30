Phi Kappa Theta Alamo Alumni Association

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Phi Kappa Theta Alamo Alumni Association

About this event

2026 Texas Roundup Gala

Estancia del Norte

NE Loop 410 At McCullough, San Antonio, TX 78216, USA

Individual Event Ticket
$150
This is a regular priced entry.
Corporate Sponsor Table of 10
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Along with entry for 10, you will receive marketing recognition ($300 value) via a centerpiece table marker reserving your table, logo inclusion on the sponsor digital display, and logo in the program. This package also includes your choice of up to $200 of wine bottles with 2 special edition commemorative wine tumblers.( https://tinyurl.com/2026-Special-Edition-Tumbler ) Additionally, you will receive 10 raffle tickets for a large prize item.

Phi Kap Friends and Family Table of 8
$1,800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This “Date for 8” package includes entry for 8, your choice of up to $150 of wine bottles, and 2 special edition commemorative wine tumblers.( https://tinyurl.com/2026-Special-Edition-Tumbler ) Additionally, you will receive 8 raffle tickets for a large prize item.

Special Edition Tumbler
$40

“Raising Glasses. Raising Scholars.”


An exclusive gala keepsake created for the Phi Kappa Theta Alamo Alumni Association Scholarship Fundraising Gala. This engraved wine tumbler represents heritage, brotherhood, and the enduring commitment to educational excellence. Designed for distinguished alumni and supporters who believe in investing in tomorrow’s leaders.


https://tinyurl.com/2026-Special-Edition-Tumbler

Drink Tickets
$16
Pre-paid drink tickets for use at the cash bar on the day of the event
Wine - Tier 1
$50

Please refer to the 2026 wine list attached to the invitation or go to this site:

https://tinyurl.com/2026-PKTAAA-GALA-WINE

Wine - Tier 2
$75

Please refer to the 2026 wine list attached to the invitation or go to this site:

https://tinyurl.com/2026-PKTAAA-GALA-WINE

Wine - Tier 3
$100

Please refer to the 2026 wine list attached to the invitation or go to this site:

https://tinyurl.com/2026-PKTAAA-GALA-WINE

Wine - Tier 4
$125

Please refer to the 2026 wine list attached to the invitation or go to this site:

https://tinyurl.com/2026-PKTAAA-GALA-WINE

Wine - Tier 5
$175

Please refer to the 2026 wine list attached to the invitation or go to this site:

https://tinyurl.com/2026-PKTAAA-GALA-WINE

Sponsor Level - Double Diamond
$5,000
Sponsor Level - Diamond
$2,500
Sponsor Level - Ruby
$1,500
Sponsor Level - Emerald
$1,000
Sponsor Level - Pearl
$500
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