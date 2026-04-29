2026 Texas Roundup Gala 2nd payment

2nd Payment for “Pay in 2“ Option-

This option gives the opportunity to make 2 payments of $900. 1st payment is due now. 2nd payment will be due on May 15th. You will receive an email 5 days before the due date to make payment. For further details and additional info email [email protected]





Along with entry for 10, you will receive marketing recognition ($300 value) via a centerpiece table marker reserving your table, logo inclusion on the sponsor digital display, and logo in the program. This package also includes your choice of up to $200 of wine bottles with 2 special edition commemorative wine tumblers.( https://tinyurl.com/2026-Special-Edition-Tumbler ) Additionally, you will receive 10 raffle tickets for a large prize item.