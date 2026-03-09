Texas State Championship Fiddlers Frolics

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Texas State Championship Fiddlers Frolics

About this event

2026 Texas State Championship Fiddlers Frolics - April 24-26,2026 (Note that you may opt out of the suggested service fee charged by Zeffy at checkout by clicking “other”)

321 US-77

Hallettsville, TX 77964, USA

Weekend Pass April 24-26
$60

Includes access to all weekend events, including the fiddling contests and Friday and Saturday night entertainment. Featured performers include TG Sheppard, Marty Haggard, Bennie Wheels, and more.

Friday Night Admission 4/24/26- Marty Haggard, Bennie Wheels
$20

Marty Haggard - Tribute to Merle Haggard 8:30 - 10pm
Bennie Wheels - Tribute to Johnny Cash 10pm-12am
Doors open at 7:00pm

Friday, April 24 only

Saturday Night Admission 4/25 - T.G. Sheppard, Broken Alibi
$25

Ranked among the top 100 Country artists of all time, TG Sheppard's show is full of chart-topping hits that audiences know and love.
Opens with live entertainment by Broken Alibi)

Saturday, April 25 only

Saturday Fiddle Competition - Spectator Admission
$12

Saturday, April 25 only

Sunday Fiddle Competition - Spectator Admission
$12

Sunday, April 26 only

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