2026 Texas State Championship Fiddlers Frolics - April 24-26,2026 (Note that you may opt out of the suggested service fee charged by Zeffy at checkout by clicking “other”)

About this event
Includes access to all weekend events, including the fiddling contests and Friday and Saturday night entertainment. Featured performers include TG Sheppard, Marty Haggard, Bennie Wheels, and more.
Marty Haggard - Tribute to Merle Haggard 8:30 - 10pm
Bennie Wheels - Tribute to Johnny Cash 10pm-12am
Doors open at 7:00pm
Friday, April 24 only
Ranked among the top 100 Country artists of all time, TG Sheppard's show is full of chart-topping hits that audiences know and love.
Opens with live entertainment by Broken Alibi)
Saturday, April 25 only
Saturday, April 25 only
Sunday, April 26 only
$
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