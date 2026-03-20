2026 Texas Wind Sports Development Camps

Get ready for a fun-filled week of movement, skill-building, and teamwork at our Junior Sports Camp! Designed specifically for athletes ages 7–11, this camp is the perfect place for kids to stay active, build confidence, and learn the fundamentals of a variety of sports in a positive and encouraging environment.





Each day, campers will rotate through engaging activities that focus on agility, coordination, and basic sport skills like passing, shooting, running, and teamwork. Our coaches create a high-energy atmosphere where kids can grow, make new friends, and develop a love for staying active.





Whether your child is new to sports or already loves to play, this camp is all about having fun, learning new skills, and building confidence both on and off the field!