2026 Texas Wind Sports Development Camps

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Get ready for a fun-filled week of movement, skill-building, and teamwork at our Junior Sports Camp! Designed specifically for athletes ages 7–11, this camp is the perfect place for kids to stay active, build confidence, and learn the fundamentals of a variety of sports in a positive and encouraging environment.
Each day, campers will rotate through engaging activities that focus on agility, coordination, and basic sport skills like passing, shooting, running, and teamwork. Our coaches create a high-energy atmosphere where kids can grow, make new friends, and develop a love for staying active.
Whether your child is new to sports or already loves to play, this camp is all about having fun, learning new skills, and building confidence both on and off the field!
Join us for an exciting and skill-focused Girls Volleyball Camp designed for athletes ages 9–11! This camp is perfect for beginners and developing players who want to learn the game, improve their skills, and build confidence in a fun and encouraging environment.
Throughout the week, players will focus on the fundamentals of volleyball including passing, setting, serving, and hitting. Coaches will also introduce basic game concepts, teamwork, and communication to help athletes grow both individually and as teammates.
Each session is packed with drills, games, and competitive play to keep athletes engaged and learning. Whether your child is brand new to volleyball or looking to sharpen her skills, this camp is a great opportunity to grow, make friends, and develop a love for the game!
Take your game to the next level at our Volleyball Camp for athletes ages 12–14! This camp is designed for players who are ready to build on the fundamentals and grow in skill, confidence, and game understanding.
Throughout the week, athletes will focus on key volleyball skills including passing, setting, serving, attacking, and defensive positioning. Coaches will also emphasize game strategy, court awareness, and teamwork to help players compete more effectively.
Each session includes high-repetition drills, skill development, and live gameplay to challenge athletes and keep them engaged. Whether your player is preparing for school teams or simply looking to improve, this camp provides a fun, competitive, and encouraging environment to grow as a volleyball player!
Step onto the field and sharpen your skills at our Boys Baseball Camp for athletes ages 12–14! This camp is designed to help players grow in their fundamentals while building confidence and understanding of the game.
Throughout the week, athletes will focus on key areas including hitting, fielding, throwing mechanics, and base running. Coaches will also introduce game situations, strategy, and positional development to help players compete at a higher level.
Each session combines skill work, drills, and live gameplay to create a fun, competitive, and encouraging environment. Whether your athlete is looking to improve for the upcoming season or simply loves the game, this camp is a great opportunity to develop skills and enjoy the sport of baseball!
Get in the game this summer at our Boys Basketball Camp for athletes ages 9–12! This camp is designed to help young players develop strong fundamentals while building confidence and a love for the game.
Throughout the week, athletes will focus on key skills such as dribbling, passing, shooting, and defensive positioning. Coaches will also introduce basic game concepts, spacing, and teamwork to help players grow both individually and as part of a team.
Each session includes skill development drills, fun competitions, and live gameplay to keep athletes engaged and improving. Whether your child is just starting out or looking to sharpen his skills, this camp offers a fun, energetic, and encouraging environment to learn and compete!
This camp is designed for athletes looking to take their game to the next level. Players will focus on developing strong fundamentals in passing, setting, hitting, and serving, while also growing their understanding of game strategy and team play. Each session will include skill training, competitive drills, and live gameplay in a high-energy and encouraging environment. Athletes will be challenged to improve their confidence, leadership, and overall performance on the court.
Level up your game at our Boys Basketball Camp for athletes ages 12–14! This camp is designed for players who are ready to sharpen their skills, improve game IQ, and compete at a higher level.
Throughout the week, athletes will focus on advanced fundamentals including ball handling, shooting technique, passing under pressure, and defensive strategies. Coaches will also emphasize game situations, court awareness, and decision-making to help players become more confident and effective on the court.
Each session includes high-intensity drills, competitive gameplay, and skill development to challenge athletes and push them to grow. Whether preparing for school teams or looking to take the next step, this camp provides a competitive, fun, and encouraging environment to develop as a basketball player!
Step onto the field and grow your game at our Girls Softball Camp for athletes ages 12–14! This camp is designed for players who are ready to develop their skills, build confidence, and gain a deeper understanding of the game.
Throughout the camp, athletes will focus on key areas including hitting, fielding, throwing mechanics, and base running. Coaches will also introduce game situations, defensive positioning, and strategy to help players compete at a higher level.
Each session combines skill development, drills, and live gameplay in a fun, competitive, and encouraging environment. Whether your athlete is preparing for team play or looking to improve her overall game, this camp is a great opportunity to grow, compete, and love the game of softball!
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