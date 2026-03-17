2026 Texas Women Veterans Day-Vendor Signups

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About this event
Please send your logo and description to [email protected], as well as letting us know if you will provide a raffle gift/basket or swag bag items!
For veteran affiliated businesses wishing to help us with expenses for the event! Also, please send your logo and description to [email protected], as well as letting us know if you will provide a raffle gift/basket or swag bag items!
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