Women Veterans of San Antonio

Hosted by

Women Veterans of San Antonio

About this event

2026 Texas Women Veterans Day-Vendor Signups

8300 Pat Booker Rd

Live Oak, TX 78233, USA

Veteran Non-Profit Organizations
Free

Please send your logo and description to [email protected], as well as letting us know if you will provide a raffle gift/basket or swag bag items!

Sponsor Tables
$100

For veteran affiliated businesses wishing to help us with expenses for the event! Also, please send your logo and description to [email protected], as well as letting us know if you will provide a raffle gift/basket or swag bag items!

Add a donation for Women Veterans of San Antonio

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!