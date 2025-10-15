Tennessee Falconers Association

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Tennessee Falconers Association

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2026 TFA Silent Auction #1

BIRDING WITH A PURPOSE by Frances Hamerstrom item
BIRDING WITH A PURPOSE by Frances Hamerstrom item
BIRDING WITH A PURPOSE by Frances Hamerstrom
$5

Starting bid

Preowned. Donated by Dale Spain.

THE GOSHAWK by T. H. White item
THE GOSHAWK by T. H. White item
THE GOSHAWK by T. H. White item
THE GOSHAWK by T. H. White
$10

Starting bid

Preowned. Donated by Dale Spain.

Falconry for you by Humphrey AP Evans item
Falconry for you by Humphrey AP Evans item
Falconry for you by Humphrey AP Evans item
Falconry for you by Humphrey AP Evans
$5

Starting bid

Preowned. Binding is coming apart. Donated by Dale Spain.

The art and practice of hawking by EB Michell item
The art and practice of hawking by EB Michell item
The art and practice of hawking by EB Michell item
The art and practice of hawking by EB Michell
$10

Starting bid

Preowned. Donated by Dale Spain.

The Peregrine by J.A. Baker item
The Peregrine by J.A. Baker item
The Peregrine by J.A. Baker item
The Peregrine by J.A. Baker
$8

Starting bid

Preowned. Donated by Dale Spain.

The Peregrine Falcon by Robert Murphy item
The Peregrine Falcon by Robert Murphy item
The Peregrine Falcon by Robert Murphy
$5

Starting bid

Preowned. Donated by Dale Spain.

Falconry by Gilbert Blaine item
Falconry by Gilbert Blaine item
Falconry by Gilbert Blaine item
Falconry by Gilbert Blaine
$25

Starting bid

Preowned. Donated by Dale Spain.

The Rites of Autumn by Dan O’Brien item
The Rites of Autumn by Dan O’Brien item
The Rites of Autumn by Dan O’Brien
$4

Starting bid

Preowned. Donated by Dale Spain.

Falcon Fever by Tim Gallagher item
Falcon Fever by Tim Gallagher item
Falcon Fever by Tim Gallagher
$5

Starting bid

New.

Hand tied Dho gazza net as described item
Hand tied Dho gazza net as described
$22

Starting bid

Hand tied Dho gazza net as described. Each knot is a   “Modified” double knot based on a sheet bend knot to reduce knot slip. Tied and donated by Michael Jones, DVM

Hand tied Dho gazza net as described item
Hand tied Dho gazza net as described
$22

Starting bid

Hand tied Dho gazza net as described. Each knot is a   “Modified” double knot based on a sheet bend knot to reduce knot slip. Tied and donated by Michael Jones, DVM

Hand tied Dho gazza net as described item
Hand tied Dho gazza net as described
$22

Starting bid

Hand tied Dho gazza net as described. Each knot is a   “Modified” double knot based on a sheet bend knot to reduce knot slip. Tied and donated by Michael Jones, DVM

The Colorful Lives of Birds of Prey by Bruce A. Haak item
The Colorful Lives of Birds of Prey by Bruce A. Haak item
The Colorful Lives of Birds of Prey by Bruce A. Haak
$10

Starting bid

New

A Clark Falconry bespoke anklets item
A Clark Falconry bespoke anklets item
A Clark Falconry bespoke anklets
$35

Starting bid

Size 7

Two(2) paracord leashes, single strand, 38” item
Two(2) paracord leashes, single strand, 38”
$5

Starting bid

Two(2) paracord leashes, single strand, 38”

Donated by Greg Felty 

Dacron Round Braided 8 Strand Leash, Medium / 640#  38" Long item
Dacron Round Braided 8 Strand Leash, Medium / 640#  38" Long
$10

Starting bid

8 strand round braid leash, Medium / 640# 

38" Long: Male hybrids, male Harris's Hawk, female Cooper's or similar sized hawks. Donated by Western Sporting. 

Two-tensile Bells. Size ~ Male Harris/female Peregrine. item
Two-tensile Bells. Size ~ Male Harris/female Peregrine.
$10

Starting bid

Two-tensile Bells

Size ~ Male Harris/female Peregrine. Donated by Western Sporting.

TUFF MATE Fleece Lined Leather Glove. LH. XXL item
TUFF MATE Fleece Lined Leather Glove. LH. XXL item
TUFF MATE Fleece Lined Leather Glove. LH. XXL
$5

Starting bid

Preowned. TUFF MATE Fleece Lined Leather Glove. LH. XXL but feels like a large.

YETI Rambler 24oz Mug item
YETI Rambler 24oz Mug
$15

Starting bid

New

YETI Rambler 14oz Mug item
YETI Rambler 14oz Mug
$15

Starting bid

New

YETI Rambler 14oz Mug item
YETI Rambler 14oz Mug
$15

Starting bid

New

YETI Rambler Colster Can Insulator item
YETI Rambler Colster Can Insulator
$12

Starting bid

New

Larry Ray Hood item
Larry Ray Hood item
Larry Ray Hood item
Larry Ray Hood
$100

Starting bid

Larry Ray, The Itinerant Hoodmaker, 2-2-5 hood.   Would most likely fit a female peregrine or tiercel Gyr x Peregrine, two tone brown, with accordion style back and Gore Tex braces, donated by Michael Jones, DVM

Silicone tidbit holder. With Belt clip. Magnetic closure. item
Silicone tidbit holder. With Belt clip. Magnetic closure. item
Silicone tidbit holder. With Belt clip. Magnetic closure.
$5

Starting bid

Silicone tidbit holder. With Belt clip. Magnetic closure.

Donated by Greg Felty

Ehon Taka Kagami(An Illustrated Mirror of Hawking) item
Ehon Taka Kagami(An Illustrated Mirror of Hawking)
$150

Starting bid

The Patron's edition of TAF's reprint and translation of the Ehon taka kagami. This is the 6th edition in The Archive's Heritage Series. Illustrated hardcover. Donated by The Archives of Falconry. See https://falconry.org/bookstore/

Ehon Taka Kagami (An Illustrated Mirror of Hawking) item
Ehon Taka Kagami (An Illustrated Mirror of Hawking) item
Ehon Taka Kagami (An Illustrated Mirror of Hawking) item
Ehon Taka Kagami (An Illustrated Mirror of Hawking)
$50

Starting bid

Ehon Taka Kagami (An Illustrated Mirror of Hawking), by Kawanabe Kyōsai, with an English Translation; Subscribers Edition. Edited by Karl-Heinz Gersmann & John M. Goodell. The Subscriber's edition of TAF's reprint and translation of the Ehon taka kagami. This is the 6th edition in The Archive's Heritage Series. Illustrated hardcover. Donated by The Archives of Falconry

Life with an Indian Prince - Subscriber Edition, Numbered item
Life with an Indian Prince - Subscriber Edition, Numbered
$60

Starting bid

by John J. and Frank Craighead Jr. The book is volume two in the Archives of Falconry's Heritage Publication series and describes their experiences in great detail while living with the royal family of Bhavnagar, India in 1940-41. Donated by The Archives of Falconry

Falcons and Falconry by Frank Illingworth, 1st Edition item
Falcons and Falconry by Frank Illingworth, 1st Edition item
Falcons and Falconry by Frank Illingworth, 1st Edition
$5

Starting bid

Preowned

Donated by The Archives of Falconry

Falcons and Falconry by Frank Illingworth, 2nd Edition item
Falcons and Falconry by Frank Illingworth, 2nd Edition item
Falcons and Falconry by Frank Illingworth, 2nd Edition
$5

Starting bid

Preowned

Donated by The Archives of Falconry

The Hooded Hawk Mystery by Franklin W. Dixon item
The Hooded Hawk Mystery by Franklin W. Dixon item
The Hooded Hawk Mystery by Franklin W. Dixon
$3

Starting bid

Preowned

Donated by The Archives of Falconry

A Manual Of Falconry By M.H. Woodford item
A Manual Of Falconry By M.H. Woodford item
A Manual Of Falconry By M.H. Woodford
$5

Starting bid

Preowned

Donated by The Archives of Falconry

The Taming of Genghis by Ronald Stevens item
The Taming of Genghis by Ronald Stevens item
The Taming of Genghis by Ronald Stevens
$8

Starting bid

Preowned

Donated by The Archives of Falconry

Falconry for You by Humphrey AP Evans item
Falconry for You by Humphrey AP Evans item
Falconry for You by Humphrey AP Evans
$5

Starting bid

Preowned

Donated by The Archives of Falconry

Bibliotheca Accipitraria II item
Bibliotheca Accipitraria II item
Bibliotheca Accipitraria II item
Bibliotheca Accipitraria II
$30

Starting bid

Bibliotheca Accipitraria II - William G. Mattox Memorial Edition; Signed by Author and Photographer


Donated by The Archives of Falconry

Desert Hawking IV item
Desert Hawking IV item
Desert Hawking IV
$25

Starting bid

Product Details

"This book is a continuation of the Desert Hawking series, and it could be viewed as a culmination of my hawking techniques. From the beginning of my falconry career, I have favored the direct pursuit hawks such as the accipiters, Harris, and Aplomado. Desert Hawking IV: Quail begins with a focus on the Harris at quail and then moves on to hawking this game bird with the Aplomado. The book closes with a chapter written by my friends hunting other prey with the Aplomado, but the reader is forewarned that this work is narrowly focused on hawking desert quail." (Harry McElroy)

Donated by The Archives of Falconry

$50 gift card bundle Mountain State Falconry Supply item
$50 gift card bundle Mountain State Falconry Supply
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift card PLUS Sticker Variety Pack

Donated by Mountain State Falconry Supply

Dawson Knives - Revelation item
Dawson Knives - Revelation item
Dawson Knives - Revelation item
Dawson Knives - Revelation
$120

Starting bid

Revelation is a study in precision, shaped with the clean geometry of a Wharncliffe blade. It's a favorite among first responders and a go-to for traps, snares, trot lines, kindling and more. Purposeful, exacting, and undeniably modern, Revelation cuts through challenges with surgical intent.

Donated by Dawson Knives, made in the USA.

Abba Raptor Restraint(w/bonus bumper sticker) item
Abba Raptor Restraint(w/bonus bumper sticker) item
Abba Raptor Restraint(w/bonus bumper sticker)
$15

Starting bid

Abba Raptor Restraint

Donated by Mike Dupuy Hawk Food

Gauntlet” keychain, FREE Chicks bundle item
Gauntlet” keychain, FREE Chicks bundle
$75

Starting bid

“Gauntlet” keychain, FREE Chicks bundle(w/bonus bumper stickers). Get 4 bags of day-old chicks free, just pay shipping.

Donated by Mike Dupuy Hawk Food

Gift certificate bundle item
Gift certificate bundle
$125

Starting bid

60 FREE quail donated by Johnson Quail PLUS a mystery gift certificate for Mike’s Falconry Supplies

Gift certificate bundle item
Gift certificate bundle
$80

Starting bid

$100 gift certificate donated by Rodent Pro PLUS a mystery gift certificate for Mike’s Falconry Supplies

Publications bundle item
Publications bundle
$5

Starting bid

(3) Hawk Chalk - August 2014, August 2016, April 2018

(3) American Falconry - June 1998, September 1998, December 1998

Hawk Food & Training Resource bundle item
Hawk Food & Training Resource bundle item
Hawk Food & Training Resource bundle
$85

Starting bid

Gift certificate for 250 day old chicks( shipping and packaging not included) PLUS Falconry Fundamentals - weight management concept card & slip management concept card. 

Donated by TFA & Westwind Poultry Farms.

Micro perch, 14.5” diameter, assembly required item
Micro perch, 14.5” diameter, assembly required item
Micro perch, 14.5” diameter, assembly required item
Micro perch, 14.5” diameter, assembly required
$25

Starting bid

3/4 inch plywood. Routed slot in the base for the bow. Must be assembled and fastened securely for safe use.

Gift certificate bundle item
Gift certificate bundle
$40

Starting bid

$50 gift certificate from Traditions Glove PLUS “Mystery” gift certificate from Gun Dog Supply

Dacron Loop Leash item
Dacron Loop Leash
$25

Starting bid

Size - XL for female RTH(1500 to 3000 g)

Length - 60 "

Donated by Hawkeye Falconry Supply

Jack Daniel's Heroes Selection Single Barrel Barrel Proof Te item
Jack Daniel's Heroes Selection Single Barrel Barrel Proof Te item
Jack Daniel's Heroes Selection Single Barrel Barrel Proof Te
$30

Starting bid

TFA-engraved Jack Daniel's Heroes Selection Single Barrel Barrel Proof Tennessee Whiskey -Donated by Megan Krause

Female red tailed hawk Custom set braided equipment (Spectra)
$40

Starting bid

Female red tailed hawk size. Photo is for Example ONLY. Not the actual product.

The winning bid will receive one (1) custom set of the following:

Pair of braided Anklets

Pair of braided Jesses

Single braided Leash


*Items will be mailed to you.

Donated by Wing Bling Falconry


Custom set braided equipment (Spectra) (Copy)
$40

Starting bid

Male Harris’s Hawk size. Photo is for Example ONLY. Not the actual product.

The winning bid will receive one (1) custom set of the following:

Pair of braided Anklets

Pair of braided Jesses

Single braided Leash


*Items will be mailed to you.

Donated by Wing Bling Falconry

size.


Custom set braided equipment (Spectra) (Copy) (Copy)
$40

Starting bid

Kestrel Size. Photo is for Example ONLY. Not the actual product.

The winning bid will receive one (1) custom set of the following:

Pair of braided Anklets

Pair of braided Jesses

Single braided Leash


*Items will be mailed to you.

Donated by Wing Bling Falconry


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