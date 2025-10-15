2026 TFA Silent Auction #1

Product Details

"This book is a continuation of the Desert Hawking series, and it could be viewed as a culmination of my hawking techniques. From the beginning of my falconry career, I have favored the direct pursuit hawks such as the accipiters, Harris, and Aplomado. Desert Hawking IV: Quail begins with a focus on the Harris at quail and then moves on to hawking this game bird with the Aplomado. The book closes with a chapter written by my friends hunting other prey with the Aplomado, but the reader is forewarned that this work is narrowly focused on hawking desert quail." (Harry McElroy)

Donated by The Archives of Falconry