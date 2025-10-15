2026 TFA Silent Auction #1

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Preowned. Donated by Dale Spain.
Starting bid
Preowned. Donated by Dale Spain.
Starting bid
Preowned. Binding is coming apart. Donated by Dale Spain.
Starting bid
Preowned. Donated by Dale Spain.
Starting bid
Preowned. Donated by Dale Spain.
Starting bid
Preowned. Donated by Dale Spain.
Starting bid
Preowned. Donated by Dale Spain.
Starting bid
Preowned. Donated by Dale Spain.
Starting bid
New.
Starting bid
Hand tied Dho gazza net as described. Each knot is a “Modified” double knot based on a sheet bend knot to reduce knot slip. Tied and donated by Michael Jones, DVM
Starting bid
Hand tied Dho gazza net as described. Each knot is a “Modified” double knot based on a sheet bend knot to reduce knot slip. Tied and donated by Michael Jones, DVM
Starting bid
Hand tied Dho gazza net as described. Each knot is a “Modified” double knot based on a sheet bend knot to reduce knot slip. Tied and donated by Michael Jones, DVM
Starting bid
New
Starting bid
Size 7
Starting bid
Two(2) paracord leashes, single strand, 38”
Donated by Greg Felty
Starting bid
8 strand round braid leash, Medium / 640#
38" Long: Male hybrids, male Harris's Hawk, female Cooper's or similar sized hawks. Donated by Western Sporting.
Starting bid
Two-tensile Bells
Size ~ Male Harris/female Peregrine. Donated by Western Sporting.
Starting bid
Preowned. TUFF MATE Fleece Lined Leather Glove. LH. XXL but feels like a large.
Starting bid
New
Starting bid
New
Starting bid
New
Starting bid
New
Starting bid
Larry Ray, The Itinerant Hoodmaker, 2-2-5 hood. Would most likely fit a female peregrine or tiercel Gyr x Peregrine, two tone brown, with accordion style back and Gore Tex braces, donated by Michael Jones, DVM
Starting bid
Silicone tidbit holder. With Belt clip. Magnetic closure.
Donated by Greg Felty
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The Patron's edition of TAF's reprint and translation of the Ehon taka kagami. This is the 6th edition in The Archive's Heritage Series. Illustrated hardcover. Donated by The Archives of Falconry. See https://falconry.org/bookstore/
Starting bid
Ehon Taka Kagami (An Illustrated Mirror of Hawking), by Kawanabe Kyōsai, with an English Translation; Subscribers Edition. Edited by Karl-Heinz Gersmann & John M. Goodell. The Subscriber's edition of TAF's reprint and translation of the Ehon taka kagami. This is the 6th edition in The Archive's Heritage Series. Illustrated hardcover. Donated by The Archives of Falconry
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by John J. and Frank Craighead Jr. The book is volume two in the Archives of Falconry's Heritage Publication series and describes their experiences in great detail while living with the royal family of Bhavnagar, India in 1940-41. Donated by The Archives of Falconry
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Preowned
Donated by The Archives of Falconry
Starting bid
Preowned
Donated by The Archives of Falconry
Starting bid
Preowned
Donated by The Archives of Falconry
Starting bid
Preowned
Donated by The Archives of Falconry
Starting bid
Preowned
Donated by The Archives of Falconry
Starting bid
Preowned
Donated by The Archives of Falconry
Starting bid
Bibliotheca Accipitraria II - William G. Mattox Memorial Edition; Signed by Author and Photographer
Donated by The Archives of Falconry
Starting bid
Product Details
"This book is a continuation of the Desert Hawking series, and it could be viewed as a culmination of my hawking techniques. From the beginning of my falconry career, I have favored the direct pursuit hawks such as the accipiters, Harris, and Aplomado. Desert Hawking IV: Quail begins with a focus on the Harris at quail and then moves on to hawking this game bird with the Aplomado. The book closes with a chapter written by my friends hunting other prey with the Aplomado, but the reader is forewarned that this work is narrowly focused on hawking desert quail." (Harry McElroy)
Donated by The Archives of Falconry
Starting bid
$50 gift card PLUS Sticker Variety Pack
Donated by Mountain State Falconry Supply
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Revelation is a study in precision, shaped with the clean geometry of a Wharncliffe blade. It's a favorite among first responders and a go-to for traps, snares, trot lines, kindling and more. Purposeful, exacting, and undeniably modern, Revelation cuts through challenges with surgical intent.
Donated by Dawson Knives, made in the USA.
Starting bid
Abba Raptor Restraint
Donated by Mike Dupuy Hawk Food
Starting bid
“Gauntlet” keychain, FREE Chicks bundle(w/bonus bumper stickers). Get 4 bags of day-old chicks free, just pay shipping.
Donated by Mike Dupuy Hawk Food
Starting bid
60 FREE quail donated by Johnson Quail PLUS a mystery gift certificate for Mike’s Falconry Supplies
Starting bid
$100 gift certificate donated by Rodent Pro PLUS a mystery gift certificate for Mike’s Falconry Supplies
Starting bid
(3) Hawk Chalk - August 2014, August 2016, April 2018
(3) American Falconry - June 1998, September 1998, December 1998
Starting bid
Gift certificate for 250 day old chicks( shipping and packaging not included) PLUS Falconry Fundamentals - weight management concept card & slip management concept card.
Donated by TFA & Westwind Poultry Farms.
Starting bid
3/4 inch plywood. Routed slot in the base for the bow. Must be assembled and fastened securely for safe use.
Starting bid
$50 gift certificate from Traditions Glove PLUS “Mystery” gift certificate from Gun Dog Supply
Starting bid
Size - XL for female RTH(1500 to 3000 g)
Length - 60 "
Donated by Hawkeye Falconry Supply
Starting bid
TFA-engraved Jack Daniel's Heroes Selection Single Barrel Barrel Proof Tennessee Whiskey -Donated by Megan Krause
Starting bid
Female red tailed hawk size. Photo is for Example ONLY. Not the actual product.
The winning bid will receive one (1) custom set of the following:
Pair of braided Anklets
Pair of braided Jesses
Single braided Leash
*Items will be mailed to you.
Donated by Wing Bling Falconry
Starting bid
Male Harris’s Hawk size. Photo is for Example ONLY. Not the actual product.
The winning bid will receive one (1) custom set of the following:
Pair of braided Anklets
Pair of braided Jesses
Single braided Leash
*Items will be mailed to you.
Donated by Wing Bling Falconry
size.
Starting bid
Kestrel Size. Photo is for Example ONLY. Not the actual product.
The winning bid will receive one (1) custom set of the following:
Pair of braided Anklets
Pair of braided Jesses
Single braided Leash
*Items will be mailed to you.
Donated by Wing Bling Falconry
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