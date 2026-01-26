Tennessee Falconers Association

Hosted by

Tennessee Falconers Association

About this event

Sales closed

2026 TFA Silent Auction #2

Bespoke Falconry Anklets With Additional Eyelet item
Bespoke Falconry Anklets With Additional Eyelet item
Bespoke Falconry Anklets With Additional Eyelet
$40

Starting bid

Size - male HH, male goshawk. Donated by A CLARKE FALCONRY

Bespoke Falconry Anklets item
Bespoke Falconry Anklets item
Bespoke Falconry Anklets
$35

Starting bid

Size - Female Red-tailed hawk. Donated by A CLARKE FALCONRY

Bespoke Falconry Anklets item
Bespoke Falconry Anklets item
Bespoke Falconry Anklets
$35

Starting bid

Size - Female Red-tailed hawk. Donated by A CLARKE FALCONRY

Stitched False Aylmeri Anklets item
Stitched False Aylmeri Anklets item
Stitched False Aylmeri Anklets
$15

Starting bid

Size - male red-tailed hawk. Donated by A CLARKE FALCONRY

Dome Shaped Balchatri Trap item
Dome Shaped Balchatri Trap
$75

Starting bid

This BC has 25 stainless steel coated nooses at 30 lb test. Approximately 4” inside height of the dome. Overall width of trap 24” and weighs 2.5 lbs. NOTE-THIS ITEM WILL BE SHIPPED TO YOU.
Made and donated by Phillip Jent

onX Elite - 1 Year Membership item
onX Elite - 1 Year Membership
$50

Starting bid

An onX Hunt Elite Membership provides detailed maps for all 50 states and Canada.

Donated by onX

onX Premium - 1 Year Membership item
onX Premium - 1 Year Membership
$20

Starting bid

An onX Hunt Premium Membership provides single-state land ownership maps, Offline Maps, GPS Tools, topo, satellite, 3D, and more.

Donated by onX

onX Premium - 1 Year Membership item
onX Premium - 1 Year Membership
$20

Starting bid

An onX Hunt Premium Membership provides single-state land ownership maps, Offline Maps, GPS Tools, topo, satellite, 3D, and more.

Donated by onX

onX Premium - 1 Year Membership item
onX Premium - 1 Year Membership
$20

Starting bid

An onX Hunt Premium Membership provides single-state land ownership maps, Offline Maps, GPS Tools, topo, satellite, 3D, and more.

Donated by onX

onX Premium - 1 Year Membership item
onX Premium - 1 Year Membership
$20

Starting bid

An onX Hunt Premium Membership provides single-state land ownership maps, Offline Maps, GPS Tools, topo, satellite, 3D, and more.

Donated by onX

onX Premium - 1 Year Membership item
onX Premium - 1 Year Membership
$20

Starting bid

An onX Hunt Premium Membership provides single-state land ownership maps, Offline Maps, GPS Tools, topo, satellite, 3D, and more.

Donated by onX

Lined Squirrel Chaps A CLARKE FALCONRY item
Lined Squirrel Chaps A CLARKE FALCONRY item
Lined Squirrel Chaps A CLARKE FALCONRY item
Lined Squirrel Chaps A CLARKE FALCONRY
$45

Starting bid

Size - female red-tailed hawk (size 7) Donated by Trey Walker

Tail Guard A CLARKE FALCONRY item
Tail Guard A CLARKE FALCONRY item
Tail Guard A CLARKE FALCONRY item
Tail Guard A CLARKE FALCONRY
$15

Starting bid

Male gos/harris, etc

Donated by Trey Walker


Tail Guard A CLARKE FALCONRY item
Tail Guard A CLARKE FALCONRY item
Tail Guard A CLARKE FALCONRY item
Tail Guard A CLARKE FALCONRY
$15

Starting bid

Female gos/harris, etc

Donated by Trey Walker

Full Swing Lure Set A CLARKE FALCONRY item
Full Swing Lure Set A CLARKE FALCONRY item
Full Swing Lure Set A CLARKE FALCONRY
$30

Starting bid

MEDIUM. Donated by Trey Walker

Vortex Optics Triumph® HD 10x42 Binoculars item
Vortex Optics Triumph® HD 10x42 Binoculars item
Vortex Optics Triumph® HD 10x42 Binoculars item
Vortex Optics Triumph® HD 10x42 Binoculars
$75

Starting bid

GlassPak™ Binocular Harness and Case

Comfort Neck Strap

Tethered Objective Lens Covers

Eyepiece Lens Covers

Lens Cloth

-donated by Vortex Optics

#1 Vortex Gear/Merch bundle item
#1 Vortex Gear/Merch bundle
$30

Starting bid

Includes:

(1)Sun Slayer Buff

(1)MN Barneveld 608 Flexfit Cap - Dark Brown

(1)Black Vortex Nation Decal

(1)CARE Playing Cards Deck

(1)CARE Koozie - Blaze orange

(1)CARE Drawstring Bag

-donated by Vortex Optics

#2 Vortex Gear/Merch bundle item
#2 Vortex Gear/Merch bundle
$30

Starting bid

Includes:

(1)Sun Slayer Buff

(1)MN Barneveld 608 Flexfit Cap - Dark Brown

(1)Black Vortex Nation Decal

(1)CARE Playing Cards Deck

(1)CARE Koozie - Blaze orange

(1)CARE Drawstring Bag

-donated by Vortex Optics

#3 Vortex Gear/Merch bundle item
#3 Vortex Gear/Merch bundle
$30

Starting bid

Includes:

(1)Sun Slayer Buff

(1)MN Barneveld 608 Flexfit Cap - Dark Brown

(1)Black Vortex Nation Decal

(1)CARE Playing Cards Deck

(1)CARE Koozie - Blaze orange

(1)CARE Drawstring Bag

-donated by Vortex Optics

#4 Vortex Gear/Merch bundle item
#4 Vortex Gear/Merch bundle
$30

Starting bid

Includes:

(1)Sun Slayer Buff

(1)MN Barneveld 608 Flexfit Cap - Dark Brown

(1)Black Vortex Nation Decal

(1)CARE Playing Cards Deck

(1)CARE Koozie - Blaze orange

(1)CARE Drawstring Bag

-donated by Vortex Optics

#5 Vortex Gear/Merch bundle item
#5 Vortex Gear/Merch bundle
$30

Starting bid

Includes:

(1)Sun Slayer Buff

(1)MN Barneveld 608 Flexfit Cap - Dark Brown

(1)Black Vortex Nation Decal

(1)CARE Playing Cards Deck

(1)CARE Koozie - Blaze orange

(1)CARE Drawstring Bag

-donated by Vortex Optics

TFA Gold Decal / Mystery Gift Certificate bundle item
TFA Gold Decal / Mystery Gift Certificate bundle
$15

Starting bid

TFA Gold Decal PLUS "Mystery" Gun Dog Supply Gift Certificate

-donated by TFA & Gun Dog Supply

TFA Gold Decal / Mystery Gift Card bundle item
TFA Gold Decal / Mystery Gift Card bundle
$15

Starting bid

TFA Gold Decal PLUS "Mystery" Outdoor Dog Supply Gift Card

-donated by TFA & Outdoor Dog Supply

TFA Silver Decal / Mystery Gift Card bundle item
TFA Silver Decal / Mystery Gift Card bundle
$15

Starting bid

TFA Silver Decal PLUS "Mystery" Outdoor Dog Supply Gift Card

-donated by TFA & Outdoor Dog Supply

#1 Leash with Small Sampo Swivel by Larry Counce item
#1 Leash with Small Sampo Swivel by Larry Counce
$15

Starting bid

Approximately 40-42”

Donated By Wildebour Bells

#2 Leash with Small Sampo Swivel by Larry Counce item
#2 Leash with Small Sampo Swivel by Larry Counce
$15

Starting bid

Approximately 40-42”

Donated By Wildebour Bells

#3 Leash with Small Sampo Swivel by Larry Counce item
#3 Leash with Small Sampo Swivel by Larry Counce
$15

Starting bid

Approximately 40-42”

Donated By Wildebour Bells

Tail Bell item
Tail Bell
$8

Starting bid

Small tail bell By Wildebour Bells

Formerly Counce Bells

Tail Bell item
Tail Bell
$10

Starting bid

Large tail bell By Wildebour Bells

Formerly Counce Bells

Bells item
Bells
$18

Starting bid

#6 Copper/Alloy By Wildebour Bells

Formerly Counce Bells

Bells item
Bells
$18

Starting bid

#6 Nickel/Silver By Wildebour Bells

Formerly Counce Bells

Bells item
Bells
$18

Starting bid

#2 Nickel/Silver By Wildebour Bells

Formerly Counce Bells

Bells item
Bells
$18

Starting bid

#3 Copper/Alloy By Wildebour Bells

Formerly Counce Bells

Bells item
Bells
$18

Starting bid

#5 Nickel/Silver By Wildebour Bells

Formerly Counce Bells

Bells item
Bells
$18

Starting bid

#2 Copper/Alloy By Wildebour Bells

Formerly Counce Bells

Cow Hide Medium weight double thickness Gauntlet short cuff item
Cow Hide Medium weight double thickness Gauntlet short cuff item
Cow Hide Medium weight double thickness Gauntlet short cuff
$35

Starting bid

Size Small

Columbia full cuff gauntlet three layer glove 15″ long left item
Columbia full cuff gauntlet three layer glove 15″ long left item
Columbia full cuff gauntlet three layer glove 15″ long left
$42

Starting bid

Size Large

Columbia full cuff olive green right hand with D-ring – thre item
Columbia full cuff olive green right hand with D-ring – thre item
Columbia full cuff olive green right hand with D-ring – thre
$42

Starting bid

Size Medium

RABBIT LURE FOR HAWKS item
RABBIT LURE FOR HAWKS
$25

Starting bid

Great size for Goshawk up to the largest Red tail hawk size birds.


made from durable cowhide leather.

FALCON / HAWK LURE item
FALCON / HAWK LURE
$25

Starting bid

Size large for peregrine up to gyrfalcon. 6 ounce weight. ALL LEATHER BODY brown and white color

The Red-Tailed Hawk By Liam J. McGranaghan item
The Red-Tailed Hawk By Liam J. McGranaghan item
The Red-Tailed Hawk By Liam J. McGranaghan
$40

Starting bid

A complete guide to training and hunting North Americas most versatile game hawk. 


hand signed by the author

DESERT HAWKING II UPDATED EDITION by Harry McElroy item
DESERT HAWKING II UPDATED EDITION by Harry McElroy item
DESERT HAWKING II UPDATED EDITION by Harry McElroy
$22

Starting bid

2014 UPDATED EDITION, SOFT COVER BOOK WITH 225 PAGES BLACK AND WHITE PICTURES.

with chapters on Harris hawks, Coopers hawk, Sharp Shin and Goshawk hunting

Apprentice Study Guide item
Apprentice Study Guide item
Apprentice Study Guide
$15

Starting bid

Prepared by the California Hawking Club for anyone thinking about becoming a falconer.

North American Falconry & Hunting Hawks item
North American Falconry & Hunting Hawks
$65

Starting bid

North American Falconry & Hunting Hawks, Complete Treatise on the Sport, Giant 2-Volume Boxed Set. The latest edition of this title is the most complete volume on falconry available anywhere.

9th current edition, 8.5" x 11", hardbound, dust wrapper, 2 Volumes in a Slip Case, 832 pages, hundreds of images: color plates and illustrations. All the original chapters have been updated.

Falconry: BOOK & DVD, A Guide to Falconry and Training the P item
Falconry: BOOK & DVD, A Guide to Falconry and Training the P item
Falconry: BOOK & DVD, A Guide to Falconry and Training the P
$38

Starting bid

By Stuart Rossell 

This book details the training of a passage Red-Tailed Hawk from trapping to later releasing it back into the wild. Excellent & complete guide to training and hunting with North America's most versatile game hawk.

A Mixed Bag - Martin Hollinshead, Softbound item
A Mixed Bag - Martin Hollinshead, Softbound
$10

Starting bid

A Mixed Bag by Martin Hollinshead

1st edition, 5.75" x 8.25", softbound, 140 pages, section of color pictures.

This new book by Martin is a collection of some of his best essays on the sport. The book is divided into six sections on falconry and each section includes separate essays. The color photographs are quite nice and include a good number of very good action shots.

Jordanian Style Arab-Backed Hood item
Jordanian Style Arab-Backed Hood
$65

Starting bid

Size 63mm

Large Pigeon Harness - Leather item
Large Pigeon Harness - Leather item
Large Pigeon Harness - Leather
$35

Starting bid

Made entirely in Eastern Europe and sent here exclusively for Western Sporting. The designer of this harness pattern has trapped well over 1000 Russian Goshawks using this pigeon harness. Obviously it is designed to trap all types of hawks that would be attracted to a pigeon as bait.

Braided Tethering System: Leash, Extender & Jesse AND SWIVEL item
Braided Tethering System: Leash, Extender & Jesse AND SWIVEL
$45

Starting bid

HEAVY DUTY: Color: Dark Brown / Light Brown (Grommet #1 / 5/16" to size #2 / 3/8" -- Jesses 7 3/4 Inches, Extension 5 Inches): 30 - 60 Ounce Hawks (includes Large Sampo swivel) Leash length is 48" -Donated by Western Sporting 

Leather Padded Lure - Lay-flat Design item
Leather Padded Lure - Lay-flat Design
$22

Starting bid

With line and handle

Large Size......Peregrines, Goshawks, or similar 


Donated by Western Sporting 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!