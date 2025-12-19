100 Black Men of Coastal NC

Hosted by

100 Black Men of Coastal NC

About this event

2026 - The 100 Black Men of Coastal NC Golf Tournament

109 Paddlewheel Dr

Wallace, NC 28466, USA

Individual Golf Registration
$125

Register as an individual golfer here! If you are purchasing separately from your team, you can let us know your team members, and we will put you on a team together.

Platinum Sponsorship (8 Players)
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Platinum Sponsorships include two-player foursomes, corporate logos, and signs placed prominently on the event website, golf course, and at the awards luncheon.

Gold Sponsor (4 Players)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Gold Sponsorships include a one-player foursome and corporate logos and signs prominently displayed on the event website, golf course, and at the awards luncheon.

Silver Sponsorship
$800

Silver Sponsorships include corporate logos placed prominently on the event website, 2 signs on the golf course, and at the awards luncheon. Please purchase golf registration separately if you want to play during the tournament.

Bronze Sponsorship
$600

Bronze Sponsorships include corporate logos placed prominently on the event website, golf course, and at the awards luncheon. Please purchase golf registration separately if you want to play during the tournament.

Hole Sponsorship
$125

Your logo and sign will be displayed on a hole. Please purchase golf registration separately if you want to play during the tournament.

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