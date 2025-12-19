2026 - The 100 Black Men of Coastal NC Golf Tournament

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About this event
Register as an individual golfer here! If you are purchasing separately from your team, you can let us know your team members, and we will put you on a team together.
Platinum Sponsorships include two-player foursomes, corporate logos, and signs placed prominently on the event website, golf course, and at the awards luncheon.
Gold Sponsorships include a one-player foursome and corporate logos and signs prominently displayed on the event website, golf course, and at the awards luncheon.
Silver Sponsorships include corporate logos placed prominently on the event website, 2 signs on the golf course, and at the awards luncheon. Please purchase golf registration separately if you want to play during the tournament.
Bronze Sponsorships include corporate logos placed prominently on the event website, golf course, and at the awards luncheon. Please purchase golf registration separately if you want to play during the tournament.
Your logo and sign will be displayed on a hole. Please purchase golf registration separately if you want to play during the tournament.
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