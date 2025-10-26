2026 The Big Swing

4 Person Scramble
$800
Cart fee, green fee, tee gift, raffle ticket plus food and drinks!

VIP 4 Person Scramble Team
$2,000

PLUS Players package for your entire team, VIP seating at awards, golf cart banners and 2 tee signs!!

Title Sponsor
$25,000
  • Includes 4 Teams of 4 Players
  • Prominently display logo on swag, extra large banner, 3 golf cart banners, 3 tee signs, promotional materials, social media and website
  • Special Recognition at Award Reception
  • Optional "puppy play-time" at place of work with adoptable puppies
Swag Sponsor
$8,000
  • Includes 3 Teams of 4 Players
  • Prominently display logo on Hats, logo at Swag Tent, 3 golf cart banners, 3 tee signs, promotional materials, social media and website
  • Special Recognition at Awards Reception
  • Optional "puppy play-time" at place of work with adoptable puppies
Awards Reception Sponsor
$5,000

Includes 2 Teams of 4 Players


Prominently display logo at Awards Reception, 2 golf cart banners, 2 tee signs, promotional materials, social media & website

Pin Flag Sponsor
$5,000

Includes 1 Team of 4 Players


Prominently display logo on all Pin Flags, 1 golf cart banners, 2 tee signs, promotional materials, social media & website

Beer Tent Sponsor
$3,000

Includes 1 Team of 4 players


Prominently display logo at beer tent, 1 golf cart banner, 1 tee sign, promotional materials, social media & website

Driving Range Sponsor
$3,000

Includes 1 Team of 4 Players


Prominently display logo at the Driving Range, 1 golf cart banner, 1 tee sign, promotional materials, social media & website

Putting Green Sponsor
$3,000

Includes 1 Team of 4 Players


Prominently display logo on banner at the Putting Green, 1 golf cart banner, 1 tee sign, promotional materials, social media & website

Golf Cart Sponsor
$4,000

Includes 1 Team of 4 Players


Prominently display logo on all Golf Carts, promotional materials, social media & website

Water Station Sponsor
$3,000

Includes 1 Team of 4 Players


Prominently display logo at the Water Station, 1 golf cart banner, 1 tee sign, promotional materials, social media & website

Snack Sponsor
$3,000

Includes 1 Team of 4 Players


Prominently display logo at the Snack Station, 1 golf cart banner, 1 tee sign, promotional materials, social media & website

Tee Sponsor
$500

Prominently display logo on a tee box sign

