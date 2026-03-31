The Big Swing Golf Tournament Silent Auction 2026 presented by Arby's

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Red Rock Country Club at the Clubhouse or at BBBSN Office (624 S. 10th Street, Las Vegas)
Starting bid
Enjoy exclusive access to a private PGA Tour course with one (1) round of golf for four (4) players at TPC Summerlin. Experience championship-level golf at this premier private course and home of the PGA Tour event.
Valid Tuesday - Sunday after 12:00 PM. Certificate is valid for one (1) year from date of issue.
Estimated Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Escape to San Diego! Unwind with a one (1) night stay at Valley View Casino & Hotel in a deluxe room. This package includes a $100 dining credit (excluding alcohol and gratuity) plus a complimentary breakfast to start your day off right.
Valid through October 31, 2026.
Estimated Value: $500.00
Starting bid
Tee off in style. Enjoy a premium golf experience with a foursome at Spanish Trail Country Club, featuring one (1) round of golf for four (4) players available Monday through Thursday after 11:00 AM. Perfect for colleagues, or a relaxing day on a beautifully maintained course. This Robert Trent Jones, Jr. design offers 27 private holes that combine to create 3 distinct 18 hole combinations.
Estimate Value: Priceless
Starting bid
The ultimate Vegas escape - luxury, dining and unforgettable entertainment. Enjoy a two (2) night stay in a Luxury King Suite at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, plus a $250 food and beverage credit. Complete your experience with two (2) tickets to the Wizard of Oz at The Sphere.
Estimated Value: $1,600.00
Starting bid
Relax, recharge and enjoy a mid-week getaway in Southern California! Escape to a two (2) night stay in a Canyon View room at the Morongo Casino & Resort in Cabazon, CA just 25 minutes west of Palm Springs. Enjoy a dinner for two (2) at Good Times, unwind with a $100 Sage Spa credit and start your morning with a $25 Gift Certificate for Pink Coffee.
Valid through December 31, 2026.
Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa is an enterprise of the Morongo Band of Mission Indians Tribal Government.
Estimate Value: $625.00
Starting bid
4 Outfield Box tickets (tickets are applicable for Sunday through Wednesday), the certificate expires September 1, 2026. Three (3) baseball jerseys, two (2) Looney Tunes t-shirts, one (1) Cleveland Guardian t-shirt, X-Men comic book, two (2) portable phone chargers, two (2) Aviator baseball hats, and a Rossi Ralenkotter bobble head.
Estimated Value: $900.00
Starting bid
Experience championship golf with two (2) gift certificates for (2) twosome rounds at the Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort. This package includes 18 holes, a golf cart, and access to practice facilities on any of the resort’s award-winning courses: Snow Mountain, Sun Mountain, or The WOLF.
Play is available Monday through Thursday after 10:00 AM. Reservations are required and must be made at least seven (7) days in advance. This offer is not refundable for a rain check due to inclement weather.
Valid until December 31, 2026.
Estimated value: $800.00
Starting bid
Take in sweeping desert and mountain views with this gift certificate for one (1) foursome at TPC Las Vegas. This beautifully designed course offers a rewarding and scenic experience just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.
Reservations will be accepted up to 5 days in advance, not valid before 10:00 AM on Saturday or Sunday. Cart fees are included. Proper golf attire is required. Certificate is not valid February, March, October or November.
Estimated Value: $1,000.00
Starting bid
Experience the excitement of downtown Las Vegas with a three (3) day, two (2) night complimentary stay at the Fremont Hotel & Casino, plus a $200 dining credit to use at select Fremont dining outlets. Valid through April 20, 2027.
Estimated Value: $600.00
Starting bid
Savor a memorable Las Vegas getaway with a three (3) day, two (2) night complimentary stay at the California Hotel & Casino, plus a delicious dinner for two (2) at the award-winning Redwood Steakhouse. Valid through April 20, 2027.
Estimated Value: $600.00
Starting bid
Turn heads with this bold and sophisticated Oris Aquis Titan men's watch. With its striking dark grey dial, black bezel, and lightweight titanium design, this time piece delivers the perfect mix of performance and style.
Don't miss your chance to own this standout piece! Perfect for elevating any look or gifting to someone special.
Estimated Value: $2,800.00
Starting bid
Get ready for a night out you won't forget! This VIP gift certificate includes table service for six (6), VIP entry, and one (1) bottle of liquor. Perfect for celebrating in true Vegas style.
Grab your friends and get ready! Advanced reservations required. Gratuity not included.
Vaild until April 30, 2027.
Estimated Value: $500.00
Starting bid
Enjoy an evening of incredible food and live jazz with this gift certificate to Vic's Restaurant. The perfect night out. Place your bid and treat yourself.
Estimated Value at $250.00
Starting bid
Ethel M. Chocolates are known for their gourmet quality and artisanal craftsmanship. The chocolates are beautifully packaged, making them ideal for gifts. The brand emphasizes using fresh, high-quality ingredients without preservatives.
Indulge yourself in an Ethel M candy basket.
Estimated Value $130.00
Starting bid
Enjoy unlimited skiing this winter with your Lee Canyon Ski Resort Power Pass for the 2026-27 ski season. Lee Canyon Ski Resort features a total of 27 ski runs. The resort offers a variety of terrain for all skill levels. The runs are categorized into beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels. There are also designated areas for snowboarding and terrain parks.
Estimated Value: $750.00
Starting bid
Golf foursome at the Las Vegas Country Club. This private club has tree-lined fairways, shimmering lakes, and a backdrop of the Strip making every round unforgettable. From back-to-back par-5s to dramatic finishing holes, this is golf at its most iconic.
Estimated Value: Priceless
Starting bid
One golf foursome at the Siena Golf Club. This golf course features gently rolling fairways and artful bunkering – plus dazzling views of the Las Vegas skyline. Designed by master architects Brian Curley and Lee Schmidt, Siena is renowned throughout the Las Vegas Valley for its natural beauty and unprecedented serenity.
Estimated Value: $700.00
Starting bid
One golf foursome at Red Rock Country Club. The Mountain Course offers a higher degree of difficulty for those seeking a more rigorous golfing challenge. Designed to push even the most experienced players, this course takes advantage of its desert surroundings, incorporating natural arroyos and dramatic elevation changes. Rolling fairways, dramatic water features and multi-tiered greens characterize the 7001-yard, par 72 Private Mountain Course.
Estimated Value: Priceless
Starting bid
One golf foursome at the Arroyo Golf Club. The Arroyo Course is designed to challenge golfers with its strategically placed bunkers, rolling fairways, and tricky water hazards. Yet, it’s still approachable for players of all skill levels, with various tee boxes to accommodate both seasoned players and beginners.
Estimated Value: $760.00
Starting bid
Ethel M Chocolate and Wine Tasting Experience for four (4) people. Learn how their gourmet chocolate is sourced, refined and produced, and understand how to identify subtle flavor in their chocolates - for guests over 21. Lasts between 30 and 45 minutes.
Estimated Value: $180.00
Starting bid
One (1) complimentary night at the The Plaza Hotel & Casino with a $200 dining credit to Oscar's Steakhouse. Reservation to be made 14 days in advance.
Estimated Value: $585.00
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