Logan Strong Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Logan Strong Foundation Inc

About this event

2026 The Gold Experience Sponsorship Opportunities

1849 Union St

Schenectady, NY 12309, USA

24 KARAT GOLD SPONSOR
$8,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Presenting Sponsor

Logo Placement on Welcome Sign

Logo Placement on Event Banner

Logo Placement at Registration

Logo Placement at Reception

Logo & Ad in Program

Five Minute Speaking Opportunity

Featured in Press Release

Invite to VIP Cocktail Hour

(6) Gala Tickets

18 KARAT GOLD SPONSOR
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Logo Placement on Welcome Sign

Logo Placement on Event Banner

Logo Placement at Registration

Logo Placement at Reception

Logo & Ad in Program

Featured in Press Release

Invite to VIP Cocktail Hour

(5) Gala Tickets

14 KARAT GOLD SPONSOR
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Logo Placement on Event Banner

Logo Placement at Registration

Logo Placement at Reception

Logo & Ad in Program

Featured in Press Release

Invite to VIP Cocktail Hour

(4) Gala Tickets

12 KARAT GOLD SPONSOR
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Logo Placement at Registration

Logo Placement at Reception

Logo & Ad in Program

(2) Gala Tickets

VIP RECEPTION LOUNGE SPONSOR SOLD OUT!
$1,000

Logo Placement by VIP Lounge Entrance

Logo Placement in VIP Lounge

Logo in Program

GOLD SPONSOR
$1,000

Logo Placement at Reception

Logo in Program

WINE PULL SPONSOR SOLD OUT!
$750

Logo Placement on all Wine Bags

Logo Displayed on Table

Listing in Program

MUSIC SPONSOR SOLD OUT!
$750

Logo Placement by DJ Booth

Listing in Program

COMFORT SPONSOR SOLD OUT!
$300

Logo Placement in Restrooms

Logo Placed on Small Tissue Boxes

Listing in program

REFRESH SPONSOR SOLD OUT!
$250

Logo Placement on each water bottle

Listing in Program

Add a donation for Logan Strong Foundation Inc

$

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