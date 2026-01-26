2026 The Gold Experience Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
Presenting Sponsor
Logo Placement on Welcome Sign
Logo Placement on Event Banner
Logo Placement at Registration
Logo Placement at Reception
Logo & Ad in Program
Five Minute Speaking Opportunity
Featured in Press Release
Invite to VIP Cocktail Hour
(6) Gala Tickets
Logo Placement on Welcome Sign
Logo Placement on Event Banner
Logo Placement at Registration
Logo Placement at Reception
Logo & Ad in Program
Featured in Press Release
Invite to VIP Cocktail Hour
(5) Gala Tickets
Logo Placement on Event Banner
Logo Placement at Registration
Logo Placement at Reception
Logo & Ad in Program
Featured in Press Release
Invite to VIP Cocktail Hour
(4) Gala Tickets
Logo Placement at Registration
Logo Placement at Reception
Logo & Ad in Program
(2) Gala Tickets
Logo Placement by VIP Lounge Entrance
Logo Placement in VIP Lounge
Logo in Program
Logo Placement at Reception
Logo in Program
Logo Placement on all Wine Bags
Logo Displayed on Table
Listing in Program
Logo Placement by DJ Booth
Listing in Program
Logo Placement in Restrooms
Logo Placed on Small Tissue Boxes
Listing in program
Logo Placement on each water bottle
Listing in Program
$
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