2026 The Great Hastings Mow Down

Don't feel like ripping around the streets of Downtown Hastings but you want to be part of the fun? Join us for The Great Hastings Mow Down opener, The Parade of Mowers!





Bring out your ride - dressed up, dressed down, or fresh from the field to kick off the festivities. Riders under legal driving age MUST be accompanied by a parent/guardian on the course.





Submission of the entry form and acknowledgment of the liability waiver constitutes acceptance of the rules and expectations for this event.