Rotary Club of Hastings

Hosted by

Rotary Club of Hastings

About this event

2026 The Great Hastings Mow Down

207 N Main St

Hastings, FL 32145, USA

Parade entry (No racing - ages 10+)
$25

Don't feel like ripping around the streets of Downtown Hastings but you want to be part of the fun? Join us for The Great Hastings Mow Down opener, The Parade of Mowers!


Bring out your ride - dressed up, dressed down, or fresh from the field to kick off the festivities. Riders under legal driving age MUST be accompanied by a parent/guardian on the course.


Submission of the entry form and acknowledgment of the liability waiver constitutes acceptance of the rules and expectations for this event.

Racing entry (Includes parade) ages 18+
$60

Get ready to rev up your mower!


Bring your jazzed up stock riding MOWER

up to 30 hp, with the required modifications:

  • Blades must removed from the mower (ALL, NO EXCEPTIONS)
  • Decks must be in place and SECURELY FASTENED. May be reinforced to provide stability if necessary.
  • Governors and linkage must be operational.
  • Steering can be modified for handling and stability.
  • All mowers need their race number securely fastened on the engine hood or seat back.
  • Noncompliance to safety measures will result in no racing and no refund.

RACING SAFETY GEAR REQUIRED:

  • Full or full face helmut
  • Gloves
  • Long pants
  • long sleeves
  • boots or hikers that cover the ankle

Submission of the entry form and acknowledgment of the liability waiver constitutes acceptance of the rules and expectations for this event.

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