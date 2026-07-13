2026 The Green Apple Pantry Presents: The Great Gatsby Gala

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Each guest receives admission to the gala and two drink tickets.
Enjoy a night filled with foods from around the world, drinks, entertainment, and opportunities to learn more about how we are helping our neighbors. You'll have an opportunity to support the work of this vital non-profit through a silent and live auction, Pick-an-Apple and other activities at the gala.
Come dressed in your best Great Gatsby themed outfit. It's an event you don't want to miss!
You will receive a reserved table for your group, 6 guest tickets, and your logo will be placed on our sponsorship poster.
You will receive a reserved table for your group, 8 guest tickets, and your logo will be placed on our sponsorship poster.
You will receive a reserved table for your group, 10 guest tickets, and your logo will be placed on our sponsorship poster, as well as our website and social media pages.
You will receive reserved tables for your group, 20 guest tickets, Verbal acknowledgment from our director, and your logo will be placed on our sponsorship poster, as well as our website and social media pages.
You will receive reserved tables for your group, 30 guest tickets, Verbal acknowledgment from our director, and your company logo will be placed on our sponsorship poster, as well as our website and social media pages. Your Sponsor name and logo will also be used in communications, such as "The Great Gatsby Fall Gala presented by...."
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!