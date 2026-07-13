Silhouetted dancers in the foreground are illuminated by spotlights against a backdrop of glittering stars and art deco lettering that reads "The Great Gatsby Gala."
The Green Apple Pantry

Hosted by

The Green Apple Pantry

About this event

2026 The Green Apple Pantry Presents: The Great Gatsby Gala

5830 Clyde Park Ave SW

Wyoming, MI 49509, USA

Sort by category

General Admission
$50

Each guest receives admission to the gala and two drink tickets.


Enjoy a night filled with foods from around the world, drinks, entertainment, and opportunities to learn more about how we are helping our neighbors. You'll have an opportunity to support the work of this vital non-profit through a silent and live auction, Pick-an-Apple and other activities at the gala.


Come dressed in your best Great Gatsby themed outfit. It's an event you don't want to miss!

Yellow Apple Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

You will receive a reserved table for your group, 6 guest tickets, and your logo will be placed on our sponsorship poster.

Red Apple Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

You will receive a reserved table for your group, 8 guest tickets, and your logo will be placed on our sponsorship poster.

Peck of Apples Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

You will receive a reserved table for your group, 10 guest tickets, and your logo will be placed on our sponsorship poster, as well as our website and social media pages.

Bushel of Apples Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

You will receive reserved tables for your group, 20 guest tickets, Verbal acknowledgment from our director, and your logo will be placed on our sponsorship poster, as well as our website and social media pages.

The Green Apple - Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets

You will receive reserved tables for your group, 30 guest tickets, Verbal acknowledgment from our director, and your company logo will be placed on our sponsorship poster, as well as our website and social media pages. Your Sponsor name and logo will also be used in communications, such as "The Great Gatsby Fall Gala presented by...."

Add a donation for The Green Apple Pantry

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!