2026 The Green Apple Pantry Presents: The Great Gatsby Gala

Each guest receives admission to the gala and two drink tickets.





Enjoy a night filled with foods from around the world, drinks, entertainment, and opportunities to learn more about how we are helping our neighbors. You'll have an opportunity to support the work of this vital non-profit through a silent and live auction, Pick-an-Apple and other activities at the gala.





Come dressed in your best Great Gatsby themed outfit. It's an event you don't want to miss!