Faithwalk Church

Offered by

Faithwalk Church

About this shop

2026 The Ministry Center's Online Pierogi Fundraiser

Potato & Sauerkraut Pierogi (6 count)
$9

One half dozen homemade Potato & Sauerkraut perogis.
Add a little zing to your potato with this flavor. Makes a great side with kielbasa or a meal all on its own.

Potato & Cheese Pierogi (6 count)
$7

One half dozen homemade Potato and cheddar cheese pierogis. A traditional favorite.

Apricot pierogi (6 count)
$11

One half dozen homemade apricot pierogis. A great dessert.

Mushroom, Onion & Mozzarella Pierogi (6 count)
$10

One half dozen homemade Mushroom, Onion & Mozzarella pierogis. These are a favorite!

Add a donation for Faithwalk Church

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!