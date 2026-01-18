2026 The Ministry Center's Online Pierogi Fundraiser

Offered by
One half dozen homemade Potato & Sauerkraut perogis.
Add a little zing to your potato with this flavor. Makes a great side with kielbasa or a meal all on its own.
One half dozen homemade Potato and cheddar cheese pierogis. A traditional favorite.
One half dozen homemade apricot pierogis. A great dessert.
One half dozen homemade Mushroom, Onion & Mozzarella pierogis. These are a favorite!
