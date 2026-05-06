2026 The Poudre River Trail Celebration Volunteers

About this event
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As a Community Outreach volunteer, you’ll greet and engage with the community at the Bike Fort Collins tent by sharing information, handing out giveaways, and inviting people to sign the Bike Fort Collins Vision petition. You’ll help answer basic questions about Bike Fort Collins and its work, making this a fun, approachable way to support local cycling advocacy and connect with the community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!