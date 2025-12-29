2026 GIRLS Spring - The Tsunagu Project #2

Hosted by
About this event
Female Athletes, ages 15-18
◎Includes: Internal transportation, accommodations, and daily breakfast.
◎Excludes: Round-trip airfare from/to Chicago.
Girls Pair Ticket- Ages 15-18
◎Includes: Internal transportation, accommodations, and daily breakfast.
◎Excludes: Round-trip airfare from/to Chicago.
Girls Age 12-14
◎Includes: Internal transportation, accommodations, and daily breakfast.
◎Excludes: Round-trip airfare from/to Chicago.
This include accommodation in Japan and JR Train Pass
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!