K2 Globe Athlete

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K2 Globe Athlete

About this event

2026 GIRLS Spring - The Tsunagu Project #2

March 20 - March 29, 2026
$2,300

Female Athletes, ages 15-18

◎Includes: Internal transportation, accommodations, and daily breakfast.

◎Excludes: Round-trip airfare from/to Chicago.

March 20 - March 29, 2026
$3,800

Girls Pair Ticket- Ages 15-18

◎Includes: Internal transportation, accommodations, and daily breakfast.

◎Excludes: Round-trip airfare from/to Chicago.

March 20 - March 29, 2026
$2,300

Girls Age 12-14

◎Includes: Internal transportation, accommodations, and daily breakfast.

◎Excludes: Round-trip airfare from/to Chicago.

Coaches/Chaperones
$800

This include accommodation in Japan and JR Train Pass

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