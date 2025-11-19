2026 - The Witches Gathering Event

11030 Kitty Dr

Conifer, CO 80433, USA

General Admission
$49

One enchanted entrance to The Witches Gathering.

Couple
$94
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy a magical evening with your BFF or your favorite drag along!

Mini-Coven
$144
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

The power of 3! Or purchase two for a full coven.

Witch Sponsorship
$333
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Witch Sponsors Receive:
* 3 General Admission Tickets
* Verbal Recognition at Event
* Social Media Recognition

Priestess Sponsorship
$444
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Priestess Sponsors receive:
*4 General Admission Tickets
* Verbal Recognition at Event
* Social Media Recognition
* Highlighted in a Monthly Newsletter

High Priestess VIP Sponsorship
$999

9 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

High Priestess VIP Sponsors Receive:
* 6 VIP Tickets
* Verbal Recognition at Event
* Social Media Regocnition
* Highlighted in a Monthly Newsletter
* Coven Naming Rights
* Logo on PeaceWorks' Website for One Year
* Logo Displayed at Event

Add a donation for PeaceWorks, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!