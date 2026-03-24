2026 Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation's Leaders For Tomorrow Mentoring Program and Scholarship Recognition Luncheon

10 50/50 tickets for $20.00. Savings of $30.00! The winner will split the 50/50 total amount with the LFT program. Winner must be present to win. 50/50 Ticket purchases are not tax-deductible.

10 50/50 tickets for $20.00. Savings of $30.00! The winner will split the 50/50 total amount with the LFT program. Winner must be present to win. 50/50 Ticket purchases are not tax-deductible.

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