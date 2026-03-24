2026 Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation's Leaders For Tomorrow Mentoring Program and Scholarship Recognition Luncheon

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About this event
Single admission ticket for 1 to the 2026 Leaders For Tomorrow and Scholarship Recipient Recognition Luncheon on Saturday, June 6th, 2026 - 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. CST. A luncheon buffet will be served with meat and vegan options.
Reserved Table with seating for 8 attendees to the 2026 Leaders For Tomorrow and Scholarship Recognition Luncheon on Saturday, June 6th, 2026 - 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. CST at Glenwoodie Golf and Banquet Hall. A luncheon buffet will be served with meat and vegan options.
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