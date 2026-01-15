2026 They Serve With Honor Awards Reception & Charity Casino

Hosted by
About this event
Celebrate Lunar New Year & Enjoy a fun-filled evening with friends and meet new friends while playing games, mingling, or hovering around the abundant buffet, dessert, snacks, and candy bar! Guests also receive an AAPI Restaurant Weeks Promos Pass!
Join us for a private reception with custom hordeurves and desserts from 5-6pm before the fun-filled evening with friends and meet new friends while playing games, mingling, or hovering around the abundant buffet, dessert, snacks, and candy bar!
Each guest also receives a surprise book, an AAPI Restaurant Weeks Promos Pass, a HAAPIFEST Film Screening Voucher, and collectible sticker set
8 VIP Admissions that include private reception
• 10 Complimentary All Access Online Passes to HAAPIFEST (June Film Festival)
• 10 Complimentary Promo Passes for AAPI Restaurant Weeks (May)
• Recognition on OCA-GH website event page, e-newsletter, social media, program book and at event
8 VIP Admissions that include private reception
• 10 Complimentary All Access Online Passes to HAAPIFEST (June Film Festival)
• 10 Complimentary Promo Passes for AAPI Restaurant Weeks (May)
• Recognition on OCA-GH website event page, social media, program book and at event
8 VIP Admissions that include private reception
• 15 Complimentary All Access Online Passes to HAAPIFEST (June Film Festival)
• 15 Complimentary Promo Passes for AAPI Restaurant Weeks (May)
• Recognition on OCA-GH website event page, social media, program book and at event
8 VIP Admissions that include private reception
• Half-page advertisement in program book
• 20 Complimentary All Access Online Passes to HAAPIFEST (June Film Festival)
• 20 Complimentary Promo Passes for AAPI Restaurant Weeks (May)
• Recognition on OCA-GH website event page, e-newsletter, social media, program book and at event
8 VIP Admissions that include private reception
• Full-page advertisement in program book
• 25 Complimentary All Access Online Passes to HAAPIFEST (June Film Festival)
• 25 Complimentary Promo Passes for AAPI Restaurant Weeks (May)
• Recognition on OCA-GH website event page, e-newsletter, social media, program book and at event
16 VIP Admissions that include private reception
• Full-page advertisement in program book
• 30 Complimentary All Access Online Passes to HAAPIFEST (June Film Festival)
• 30 Complimentary Promo Passes for AAPI Restaurant Weeks (May)
• Recognition on OCA-GH website event page, e-newsletter, social media, program book and at event
Honored as underwriter at reception
• 24 VIP Admissions that include private reception
• Full-page advertisement in program book
• Recognition on podium backdrop at HAAPIFEST
• 50 Complimentary All Access Online Passes to HAAPIFEST (June Film Festival)
• 50 Complimentary Promo Passes for AAPI Restaurant Weeks (May)
• Recognition on OCA-GH website event page, e-newsletter, social media, program book and at event
