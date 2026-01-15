OCA-Greater Houston

2026 They Serve With Honor Awards Reception & Charity Casino

6159 Westheimer Rd

Houston, TX 77057, USA

General Admission
$88

Celebrate Lunar New Year & Enjoy a fun-filled evening with friends and meet new friends while playing games, mingling, or hovering around the abundant buffet, dessert, snacks, and candy bar! Guests also receive an AAPI Restaurant Weeks Promos Pass!

VIP Admission (includes Private Reception 5-6pm)
$150

Join us for a private reception with custom hordeurves and desserts from 5-6pm before the fun-filled evening with friends and meet new friends while playing games, mingling, or hovering around the abundant buffet, dessert, snacks, and candy bar!

Each guest also receives a surprise book, an AAPI Restaurant Weeks Promos Pass, a HAAPIFEST Film Screening Voucher, and collectible sticker set

Community Partner
$1,000

8 VIP Admissions that include private reception
• 10 Complimentary All Access Online Passes to HAAPIFEST (June Film Festival)
• 10 Complimentary Promo Passes for AAPI Restaurant Weeks (May)
• Recognition on OCA-GH website event page, e-newsletter, social media, program book and at event

Advocate
$1,500

8 VIP Admissions that include private reception
• 10 Complimentary All Access Online Passes to HAAPIFEST (June Film Festival)
• 10 Complimentary Promo Passes for AAPI Restaurant Weeks (May)
• Recognition on OCA-GH website event page, social media, program book and at event

Organizer
$2,500

8 VIP Admissions that include private reception
• 15 Complimentary All Access Online Passes to HAAPIFEST (June Film Festival)
• 15 Complimentary Promo Passes for AAPI Restaurant Weeks (May)
• Recognition on OCA-GH website event page, social media, program book and at event

Partner
$5,000

8 VIP Admissions that include private reception
• Half-page advertisement in program book
• 20 Complimentary All Access Online Passes to HAAPIFEST (June Film Festival)
• 20 Complimentary Promo Passes for AAPI Restaurant Weeks (May)
• Recognition on OCA-GH website event page, e-newsletter, social media, program book and at event

Captain
$10,000

8 VIP Admissions that include private reception
• Full-page advertisement in program book
• 25 Complimentary All Access Online Passes to HAAPIFEST (June Film Festival)
• 25 Complimentary Promo Passes for AAPI Restaurant Weeks (May)
• Recognition on OCA-GH website event page, e-newsletter, social media, program book and at event

Champion
$20,000

16 VIP Admissions that include private reception
• Full-page advertisement in program book
• 30 Complimentary All Access Online Passes to HAAPIFEST (June Film Festival)
• 30 Complimentary Promo Passes for AAPI Restaurant Weeks (May)
• Recognition on OCA-GH website event page, e-newsletter, social media, program book and at event

Underwriter
$50,000

Honored as underwriter at reception
• 24 VIP Admissions that include private reception
• Full-page advertisement in program book
• Recognition on podium backdrop at HAAPIFEST
• 50 Complimentary All Access Online Passes to HAAPIFEST (June Film Festival)
• 50 Complimentary Promo Passes for AAPI Restaurant Weeks (May)
• Recognition on OCA-GH website event page, e-newsletter, social media, program book and at event

