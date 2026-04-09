2026 Third Avenue Festival Vendor Price List

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About this event
A- Food Vendor - 20'x10' Processed Foods
A- Food Vendor - 20'x10' Processed Foods.
B - EARLY BIRD Food Vendor 10'x10' NON- Processed Food
B - Food Vendor 10'x10' NON- Processed Food
C- EARLY BIRD Merchandise Vendor 20'x10' (Single Vendor)
C- Merchandise Vendor 20'x10' (Single Vendor)
D - EARLY BIRD Merchandise Vendor 10'x10' (Limited Spaces)
D - Merchandise Vendor 10'x10' (Limited Spaces)
E - EARLY BIRD Arts & Crafts Vendor 10'x10' MUST BE ORIGINAL HANDCRAFTED
E - Arts & Crafts Vendor 10'x10' MUST BE ORIGINAL HANDCRAFTED
F - EARLY BIRD Games Vendor 25' Max Single Game
F - Games Vendor 25' Max Single Game
G - EARLY BIRD Corporate Vendor 20'x10' Prime Space
G - Corporate Vendor 20'x10' Prime Space
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