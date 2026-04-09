Merchants Of Third Ave Civic Improvement Assoc Inc

Hosted by

Merchants Of Third Ave Civic Improvement Assoc Inc

About this event

2026 Third Avenue Festival Vendor Price List

A- EARLY BIRD Food Vendor - 20'x10' Processed Foods
$500
Available until Jun 1

A- Food Vendor - 20'x10' Processed Foods

A- Food Vendor - 20'x10' Processed Foods
$550

A- Food Vendor - 20'x10' Processed Foods.

B - EARLY BIRD Food Vendor 10'x10' NON- Processed Food
$350
Available until Jun 1

B - EARLY BIRD Food Vendor 10'x10' NON- Processed Food

B - Food Vendor 10'x10' NON- Processed Food
$400

B - Food Vendor 10'x10' NON- Processed Food

C- EARLY BIRD Merchandise Vendor 20'x10' (Single Vendor)
$250
Available until Jun 1

C- EARLY BIRD Merchandise Vendor 20'x10' (Single Vendor)

C- Merchandise Vendor 20'x10' (Single Vendor)
$300

C- Merchandise Vendor 20'x10' (Single Vendor)

D - EARLY BIRD Merchandise Vendor 10'x10' (Limited Spaces)
$150
Available until Jun 1

D - EARLY BIRD Merchandise Vendor 10'x10' (Limited Spaces)

D - Merchandise Vendor 10'x10' (Limited Spaces)
$200

D - Merchandise Vendor 10'x10' (Limited Spaces)

E - EARLY BIRD Arts & Crafts Vendor 10'x10'
$125
Available until Jun 1

E - EARLY BIRD Arts & Crafts Vendor 10'x10' MUST BE ORIGINAL HANDCRAFTED

E - Arts & Crafts Vendor 10'x10'
$175

E - Arts & Crafts Vendor 10'x10' MUST BE ORIGINAL HANDCRAFTED

F - EARLY BIRD Games Vendor 25' Max Single Game
$150
Available until Jun 1

F - EARLY BIRD Games Vendor 25' Max Single Game

F - Games Vendor 25' Max Single Game
$200

F - Games Vendor 25' Max Single Game

G - EARLY BIRD Corporate Vendor 20'x10' Prime Space
$500
Available until Jun 1

G - EARLY BIRD Corporate Vendor 20'x10' Prime Space

G -Corporate Vendor 20'x10' Prime Space
$550

G - Corporate Vendor 20'x10' Prime Space

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