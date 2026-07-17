2026 Thomas Blake Play It Forward

About this event
Spend the evening up close and personal with the Bryan Brothers on Friday, Oct 23rd from 5:30-7:30pm. Light appetizers and drinks included.
Join the Bryan Brothers on the courts Saturday, Oct 24th from 9:30-11:00am for drills and tips to elevate your game, plus a few laughs to elevate your mood. Lunch included.
Florida Southern College players battle it out on Saturday, Oct 24th at 5:30pm, followed by the Bryan Brothers facing off against Thomas Blake. Light appetizers and drinks included. Bleacher seats available on a first come, first served basis.
Catch all the action from your courtside seat! Florida Southern college players battle it out on Saturday, Oct 24th at 5:30pm, followed by the Bryan Brothers facing off against Thomas Blake. Light appetizers and drinks included.
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