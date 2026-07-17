In the foreground, bold blue text reads "Thomas Blake Play it Forward," with a tennis ball and dashed lines suggesting a bounce in the background.
June Rogers Foundation

Hosted by

June Rogers Foundation

About this event

2026 Thomas Blake Play It Forward

943 Guisando De Avila

Tampa, FL 33613, USA

Friday Meet and Greet
$200

Spend the evening up close and personal with the Bryan Brothers on Friday, Oct 23rd from 5:30-7:30pm. Light appetizers and drinks included.

Saturday Clinic
$400

Join the Bryan Brothers on the courts Saturday, Oct 24th from 9:30-11:00am for drills and tips to elevate your game, plus a few laughs to elevate your mood. Lunch included.

Saturday Exhibition General Admission
$150

Florida Southern College players battle it out on Saturday, Oct 24th at 5:30pm, followed by the Bryan Brothers facing off against Thomas Blake. Light appetizers and drinks included. Bleacher seats available on a first come, first served basis.

Saturday Exhibition Courtside Seats
$350

Catch all the action from your courtside seat! Florida Southern college players battle it out on Saturday, Oct 24th at 5:30pm, followed by the Bryan Brothers facing off against Thomas Blake. Light appetizers and drinks included.

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