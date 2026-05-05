2026 TIA Initiative Fathers Day 5K Run and 1 Mile Run/Walk

As the Event Sponsor, your brand will receive top billing across all promotional materials and event signage. This premier sponsorship level includes: Logo placement on all event marketing materials, including flyers, posters, banners, digital campaigns and press releases. Acknowledgment during opening and closing ceremonies. Inclusion in all press releases and media coverage. Exclusive opportunity to address participants at the event.
As the Event Sponsor, your brand will receive top billing across all promotional materials and event signage. This premier sponsorship level includes: Logo placement on all event marketing materials, including flyers, posters, banners, digital campaigns and press releases. Acknowledgment during opening and closing ceremonies. Inclusion in all press releases and media coverage. Exclusive opportunity to address participants at the event.
Finish / Start Sponsor
$5,000
Become the Finish/Start Sponsor and gain significant visibility at the most critical points of the race. This sponsorship includes: Banner placement at the start and finish lines. Recognition in pre-event promotional materials. Special mention during the event announcements.Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
Become the Finish/Start Sponsor and gain significant visibility at the most critical points of the race. This sponsorship includes: Banner placement at the start and finish lines. Recognition in pre-event promotional materials. Special mention during the event announcements.Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
Timing Sponsor
$2,000
Ensure accurate race timing while showcasing your brand as the Timing Sponsor. Benefits include: Logo displayed on results website. Recognition in event program and website. Mention in event day announcements.
Ensure accurate race timing while showcasing your brand as the Timing Sponsor. Benefits include: Logo displayed on results website. Recognition in event program and website. Mention in event day announcements.
Bib Sponsor
$2,000
Feature your brand prominently on every participant's race bib as the Bib Sponsor. This sponsorship includes: Logo printed on all race bibs. Recognition on the event website and in the program. Mention in event day announcements.
Feature your brand prominently on every participant's race bib as the Bib Sponsor. This sponsorship includes: Logo printed on all race bibs. Recognition on the event website and in the program. Mention in event day announcements.
Registration Sponsor
$1,500
Support the registration process and get noticed as the Registration Sponsor. This package includes: Logo placement on the registration tent and online registration page. Recognition in event communications and on the event website. Acknowledgment during registration announcements.
Support the registration process and get noticed as the Registration Sponsor. This package includes: Logo placement on the registration tent and online registration page. Recognition in event communications and on the event website. Acknowledgment during registration announcements.
Beverage Sponsor
$750
Quench the thirst of participants and spectators by becoming a Beverage Sponsor. This level includes: Logo placement on beverage stations. Recognition in the event program and on the website. Acknowledgment in event day announcements.
Quench the thirst of participants and spectators by becoming a Beverage Sponsor. This level includes: Logo placement on beverage stations. Recognition in the event program and on the website. Acknowledgment in event day announcements.
1/2 Kilometer Marker Sponsor
$250
Sponsor a ½ KM marker along the race course and showcase your brand to all participants. This sponsorship includes: Logo placement on a ½ KM marker sign. Recognition in the event program.
Sponsor a ½ KM marker along the race course and showcase your brand to all participants. This sponsorship includes: Logo placement on a ½ KM marker sign. Recognition in the event program.
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