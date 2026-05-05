2026 TIA Initiative Fathers Day 5K Run and 1 Mile Run/Walk

As the Event Sponsor, your brand will receive top billing across all promotional materials and event signage. This premier sponsorship level includes: Logo placement on all event marketing materials, including flyers, posters, banners, digital campaigns and press releases. Acknowledgment during opening and closing ceremonies. Inclusion in all press releases and media coverage. Exclusive opportunity to address participants at the event.

As the Event Sponsor, your brand will receive top billing across all promotional materials and event signage. This premier sponsorship level includes: Logo placement on all event marketing materials, including flyers, posters, banners, digital campaigns and press releases. Acknowledgment during opening and closing ceremonies. Inclusion in all press releases and media coverage. Exclusive opportunity to address participants at the event.

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