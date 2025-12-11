2026 Tibet House US Annual Benefit Concert & Gala Tickets

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About this event
A principal supporter sustaining Tibet House US’s mission and the Annual Benefit Concert at the highest level.
Benefits:
Benefits: include
I am/We are pleased to become an Angel for $21,000.
Includes 10 prime seats for the concert and party and includes 4 guests attending part of the dress rehearsal at Carnegie Hall on March 2. Approx. $18,520 tax deductible. (Please note that there is no member-discount to this ticket).
I am/We are pleased to become a Guardian for $13,000.
Includes 10 prime seats for the concert and party plus a THUS Meditation Kit which includes items to enhance and support your meditative experience as well as a guided Jewel Tree Guided Meditation with Robert Thurman. Approx. $10,398.72 tax deductible. (Please note that there is no member-discount to this ticket).
I am/We are pleased to become a Sponsor(s) for $7,000.
Includes 10 prime seats for the concert and party plus a semi precious stone mala and Dzi Collection bronze Tibetan Chakra Singing Bowl ($26) that creates a soothing, grounding sound. Approx. $4,467.97 tax-deductible.(Please note that there is no member-discount to this ticket).
I am/We are pleased to become a Co-Chair(s) for $5,000.
Includes 10 prime seats for the concert and party plus a limited edition 2025 Tibet House US 39th Annual Benefit t-shirt & sweatshirt. Approx. $2,470.90 tax-deductible. (Please note that there is no member-discount to this ticket).
I am/We are pleased to become Benefit Committee member(s) for $900.
Includes 2 prime seats for concert and party. Approx. $500 tax-deductible.(Please note that there is no member-discount to this ticket).
I am pleased to attend the concert and party for $500.
Includes 1 prime seat to the concert and party. Approx. $250 tax-deductible.(Please note that there is no member-discount to this ticket).
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