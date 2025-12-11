Tibet House US

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Tibet House US

About this event

2026 Tibet House US Annual Benefit Concert & Gala Tickets

57th Street and

7th Ave, New York, NY 10019, USA

Benefactor of the Living Tradition
$100,000

A principal supporter sustaining Tibet House US’s mission and the Annual Benefit Concert at the highest level.

Benefits:

  • Top-tier Benefactor recognition across all materials
  • Most prominent name placement after Tibet House US on:
  • Event website
  • Event invitations
  • On-site signage
  • Logo placement on the exterior marquee at the Ziegfeld Theatre 
  • Dedicated on-screen recognition at the Gala
  • Special verbal acknowledgment from the stage
  • Premier seating (tickets provided as requested).
  • Full-page recognition in the Gala gift bags. 
  • Year-round listing on Tibet House website as a Benefactor
  • Recognition in Tibet House
Premier Patron
$50,000

A leading supporter of the Annual Benefit Concert and Tibet House US’s ongoing cultural preservation work.

Benefits: include 

  • Prominent recognition on event website, invitations, and digital communications
  • On-screen recognition during the gala. 
  • Verbal acknowledgment from the stage
  • Premium seating (tickets provided as requested)
  • VIP access to the sound check 
  • Listing in the Gala gift bag 
  • Recognition in Tibet House Annual Report
Angel
$21,000

 I am/We are pleased to become an Angel for $21,000.

Includes 10 prime seats for the concert and party and includes 4 guests attending part of the dress rehearsal at Carnegie Hall on March 2. Approx. $18,520 tax deductible. (Please note that there is no member-discount to this ticket).

Guardian
$13,000

I am/We are pleased to become a Guardian for $13,000.

Includes 10 prime seats for the concert and party plus a THUS Meditation Kit which includes items to enhance and support your meditative experience as well as a guided  Jewel Tree Guided Meditation with Robert Thurman. Approx. $10,398.72 tax deductible. (Please note that there is no member-discount to this ticket).

Sponsor
$7,000

I am/We are pleased to become a Sponsor(s) for $7,000.

Includes 10 prime seats for the concert and party plus a  semi precious stone mala and Dzi Collection bronze Tibetan Chakra Singing Bowl ($26) that creates a soothing, grounding sound.  Approx. $4,467.97 tax-deductible.(Please note that there is no member-discount to this ticket).

Co-Chair
$5,000

 I am/We are pleased to become a Co-Chair(s) for $5,000. 

Includes 10 prime seats for the concert and party plus a limited edition 2025 Tibet House US 39th Annual Benefit  t-shirt & sweatshirt. Approx. $2,470.90 tax-deductible. (Please note that there is no member-discount to this ticket).

Benefit Committee
$900

I am/We are pleased to become Benefit Committee member(s) for $900

Includes 2 prime seats for concert and party. Approx. $500 tax-deductible.(Please note that there is no member-discount to this ticket).

Concert & Party
$500

I am pleased to attend the concert and party for $500

Includes 1 prime seat to the concert and party. Approx. $250 tax-deductible.(Please note that there is no member-discount to this ticket).

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