2026 Color Run for Hope

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Join us for the Color Run for Hope! This ticket includes entry to the event and one event t-shirt. All shirts are adult sizes. Come run, walk, and be part of changing lives through His House of Hope.
Youth are invited to join the fun! This ticket includes entry and one event t-shirt (adult sizing only). Perfect for kids ready to run, get colorful, and support a great cause.
This family ticket includes entry for up to 3 participants and 3 event t-shirts (adult sizes only). A great way to enjoy the event together while supporting His House of Hope.
This family ticket includes entry for up to 4 participants and 4 event t-shirts (adult sizes only). Bring the whole family and be part of a fun, meaningful day.
This family ticket includes entry for up to 5 participants and 5 event t-shirts (adult sizes only). Gather your family and join us in bringing hope and transformation to our community.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!