His House of Hope

Hosted by

His House of Hope

About this event

2026 Color Run for Hope

585 County Hwy W H

Phillips, WI 54555, USA

Adult Admission
$30

Join us for the Color Run for Hope! This ticket includes entry to the event and one event t-shirt. All shirts are adult sizes. Come run, walk, and be part of changing lives through His House of Hope.

Youth Admission (4-17 years )
$20

Youth are invited to join the fun! This ticket includes entry and one event t-shirt (adult sizing only). Perfect for kids ready to run, get colorful, and support a great cause.

Family of 3 Admission
$80

This family ticket includes entry for up to 3 participants and 3 event t-shirts (adult sizes only). A great way to enjoy the event together while supporting His House of Hope.

Family of 4 Admission
$100

This family ticket includes entry for up to 4 participants and 4 event t-shirts (adult sizes only). Bring the whole family and be part of a fun, meaningful day.

Family of 5 Admission
$120

This family ticket includes entry for up to 5 participants and 5 event t-shirts (adult sizes only). Gather your family and join us in bringing hope and transformation to our community.

Add a donation for His House of Hope

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!