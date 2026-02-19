2026 Tickets: Annual PRCA Liberty Hill Pro Rodeo

Three entry tickets for 1 adult.

• One ticket per evening (Thurs, Fri, and Sat)

• Each ticket must be used on the specific evening marked on the ticket.

• SELECT THE 3 DAY EVENT OPTION (Thurs-Sat) at the top dropdown for this purchase.



Adult = 13+ yrs. old

Child = 4-12 yrs. old

FREE = Children under 3 yrs. old