Cowboy Ministries Outreach Center, Inc.

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Cowboy Ministries Outreach Center, Inc.

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2026 Tickets: Annual PRCA Liberty Hill Pro Rodeo

Harvest Ranch Arena

8355 Ranch Road 1869, Liberty Hill, TX 78642

THURSDAY - All Tickets ONLY $10 (Adults/Children)
$10

All tickets are only $10 each (Adults and Children) on Thursday night ONLY!

Adult = 13+ yrs. old
Child = 4-12 yrs. old
FREE = Children under 3 yrs. old

Single Ticket One Night - Adult
$25

One entry ticket for ANY single evening for 1 adult (Adult = 13+ yrs. old). Children under 3 years old are free.

Single Ticket One Night - Child
$10

One entry ticket for ANY single evening for 1 child (Child = 4-12 yrs. old). Children under 3 years old are free.

Family - 4 Pack Tickets One Night (2 Adult + 2 Children)
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Four entry tickets for ANY single evening for 2 adults and 2 children. This package helps save when attending Friday or Saturday. Thursday night tickets are $10 each (adult and child).

Adult = 13+ yrs. old
Child = 4-12 yrs. old
FREE = Children under 3 yrs. old

3-Day Pass - Adult Ticket
$60

Three entry tickets for 1 adult.
• One ticket per evening (Thurs, Fri, and Sat)
• Each ticket must be used on the specific evening marked on the ticket.
• SELECT THE 3 DAY EVENT OPTION (Thurs-Sat) at the top dropdown for this purchase.

Adult = 13+ yrs. old
Child = 4-12 yrs. old
FREE = Children under 3 yrs. old

3-Day Pass - Child Ticket
$25

Three entry tickets for 1 child.
• One ticket per evening (Thurs, Fri, and Sat)
• Each ticket must be used on the specific evening marked on the ticket.
• SELECT THE 3 DAY EVENT OPTION (Thurs-Sat) at the top dropdown for this purchase.

Adult = 13+ yrs. old
Child = 4-12 yrs. old
FREE = Children under 3 yrs. old

THURSDAY - VIP Reserved Stadium Seating (Adult or Child)
$75

One entry ticket for ANY single evening for 1 adult or 1 child that includes a stadium seat in a “reserved section.” Each individual seat will be filled on a first-come-first-serve basis. We have 30 seats available per evening.

Adult = 13+ yrs. old
Child = 4-12 yrs. old
FREE = Children under 3 yrs. old

FRIDAY - VIP Reserved Stadium Seating (Adult or Child)
$75

One entry ticket for ANY single evening for 1 adult or 1 child that includes a stadium seat in a “reserved section.” Each individual seat will be filled on a first-come-first-serve basis. We have 30 seats available per evening.

Adult = 13+ yrs. old
Child = 4-12 yrs. old
FREE = Children under 3 yrs. old

SATURDAY - VIP Reserved Stadium Seating (Adult or Child)
$75

One entry ticket for ANY single evening for 1 adult or 1 child that includes a stadium seat in a “reserved section.” Each individual seat will be filled on a first-come-first-serve basis. We have 30 seats available per evening.

Adult = 13+ yrs. old
Child = 4-12 yrs. old
FREE = Children under 3 yrs. old

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!