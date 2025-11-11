Jazz In The Country

Hosted by

Jazz In The Country

About this event

OCTOBER 2026 TICKETS

100 Walter Thomas Rd

Indian Head, MD 20640, USA

GEN ADMISSION / ADULT
$75
Available until Oct 3

All sales final. No refunds.

TICKETS NOT FOR RESALE.

GEN ADMISSION / MILITARY-VETS-SENIORS
$70

$5 off general admission.

All sales final. No refunds.
May not be combined with any other discount. TICKETS NOT FOR RESALE.

FIVE JAZZY FRIENDS GROUP DISCOUNT
$68

$68 each. (Reg $75) Save $7 per ticket.

Must purchase at least 5 tickets.

May not be combined with any other discount.

All sales final. No refunds.
TICKETS NOT FOR RESALE.

YOUTH / AGES 17 & Under
$35

All sales final. No refunds.

TICKETS NOT FOR RESALE.

JAZZ APPRECIATION MONTH
$65
Available until Apr 30

$10 OFF General Admission (adult only)

ENDS MIDNIGHT APRIL 30!

May not be combined with any other discount.

TICKETS NOT FOR RESALE.

GEN ADMISSION - EVENT DAY
$85

NO DISCOUNTS.

All sales final. No refunds.

Add a donation for Jazz In The Country

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!