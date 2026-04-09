Tiffin Columbian Gridiron Club

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Tiffin Columbian Gridiron Club

About this event

2026 Tiffin Columbian Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

793 Old Attica Rd

Tiffin, OH 44883, USA

Attendee Ticket
$40

Includes admission to the 2026 c Induction Ceremony and banquet. Guests will enjoy dinner while celebrating the accomplishments of this year’s Hall of Fame class. Join us for an evening recognizing the athletes, coaches, and team who have made a lasting impact on Columbian athletics.

Kids Ticket (Ages 12 & Under)
$20

Includes admission to the 2026 Tiffin Columbian Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and banquet for children ages 12 and under. Guests will enjoy dinner while celebrating the accomplishments of this year’s Hall of Fame class. Join us for an evening recognizing the athletes, coaches, and team who have made a lasting impact on Columbian athletics.

Inductee Ticket - Complimentary
Free

Reserved for members of the 2026 Hall of Fame class. This ticket includes admission to the induction ceremony and banquet, along with dinner as part of the evening’s celebration in your honor.

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