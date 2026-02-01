Tikvat Yisrael Messianic Synagogue

Hosted by

Tikvat Yisrael Messianic Synagogue

About this event

2026 Tikvat Yisrael Annual Passover Seder

1 Club Dr

Highland Heights, OH 44143, USA

Table 1 Adult
$75

Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 2 Adult
$75

Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 3 Adult
$75

Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 4 Adult
$75

Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 5 Adult
$75

Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 6 Adult
$75

Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 7 Adult
$75

Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 8 Adult
$75

Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 9 Adult
$75

Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 10 Adult
$75

Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 11 Adult
$75

Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 12 Adult
$75

Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 13 Adult
$75

Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 14 Adult
$75

Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 15 Adult
$75

Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 16 Adult
$75

Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 17 Adult
$75

Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 18 Adult
$75

Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 1 Adult Vegetarian
$50

Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).

Table 2 Adult Vegetarian
$50

Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).

Table 3 Adult Vegetarian
$50

Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).

Table 4 Adult Vegetarian
$50

Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).

Table 5 Adult Vegetarian
$50

Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).

Table 6 Adult Vegetarian
$50

Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).

Table 7 Adult Vegetarian
$50

Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).

Table 8 Adult Vegetarian
$50

Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).

Table 9 Adult Vegetarian
$50

Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).

Table 10 Adult Vegetarian
$50

Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).

Table 11 Adult Vegetarian
$50

Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).

Table 12 Adult Vegetarian
$50

Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).

Table 13 Adult Vegetarian
$50

Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).

Table 14 Adult Vegetarian
$50

Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).

Table 15 Adult Vegetarian
$50

Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).

Table 16 Adult Vegetarian
$50

Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).

Table 17 Adult Vegetarian
$50

Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).

Table 18 Adult Vegetarian
$50

Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).

Table 1 Child (Under 12)
$25

Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 2 Child (Under 12)
$25

Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 3 Child (Under 12)
$25

Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 4 Child (Under 12)
$25

Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 5 Child (Under 12)
$25

Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 6 Child (Under 12)
$25

Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 7 Child (Under 12)
$25

Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 8 Child (Under 12)
$25

Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 9 Child (Under 12)
$25

Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 10 Child (Under 12)
$25

Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 11 Child (Under 12)
$25

Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 12 Child (Under 12)
$25

Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 13 Child (Under 12)
$25

Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 14 Child (Under 12)
$25

Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 15 Child (Under 12)
$25

Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 16 Child (Under 12)
$25

Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 17 Child (Under 12)
$25

Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

Table 18 Child (Under 12)
$25

Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).

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