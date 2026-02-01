2026 Tikvat Yisrael Annual Passover Seder

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Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Mazto Ball Soup, Chicken/Beef Dinner with all sides plus Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).
Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).
Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).
Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).
Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).
Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).
Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).
Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).
Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).
Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).
Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).
Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).
Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).
Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).
Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).
Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).
Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).
Adult Seder Vegetarian Soup, Vegetarian Asian Bowl Dinner Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Gluten Free Matza etc).
Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
Plated kids Meal: Matzo Chicken Fingers, Fries, Fruit cup, with all Dessert options, includes all soft drinks, Haggadah and all Seder plate condiments (Matza/Cheroset etc).
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