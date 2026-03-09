Powerhouse Warriors

Hosted by

Powerhouse Warriors

About this event

2026 Timothy Bellamy Memorial Tournament

114 Scorpion Dr NE

Leland, NC 28451, USA

One/First team Entry Free
$225

Please be sure to enter team details so that we can put your teams in the right division.

Enter for the second team
$215

Use this ticket to add your second team to the event. Be sure to answer all questions.

Enter for the third team
$215

Use this ticket to add your third team to the event. Be sure to answer all questions.

Enter for a fourth team
$205

Use this ticket to add your fourth team to the event. Be sure to answer all questions.

Enter for a fifth team
$205

Use this ticket to add your fifth team to the event. Be sure to answer all questions.

Enter for a sixth team
$195

Use this ticket to add your sixth team to the event. Be sure to answer all questions.

Enter for a seventh team
$185

Use this ticket to add your seventh team to the event. Be sure to answer all questions.

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