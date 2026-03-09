2026 Timothy Bellamy Memorial Tournament

About this event
Please be sure to enter team details so that we can put your teams in the right division.
Use this ticket to add your second team to the event. Be sure to answer all questions.
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Use this ticket to add your fifth team to the event. Be sure to answer all questions.
Use this ticket to add your sixth team to the event. Be sure to answer all questions.
Use this ticket to add your seventh team to the event. Be sure to answer all questions.
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