The Great Gala

Echo Veterans Memorial Park

589 Milwaukee Ave, Burlington, WI 53105, USA

Sponsorship - The Bee's Knees
$1,500

The cat’s pajamas of sponsorships

• Full Page ad in our event program
Individual or company name & logo on our website
Individual name or logo featured on event signage, in our program, and in the gala slideshow
Individual or company & logo featured on an event table sign
• Recognition on social media
• Reserved seating for two tables of 10

Sponsorship - The High Society
$1,000

Gold-tier premium visibility


• Half Page ad in our event program
Individual or company name & logo on our website
Individual name or logo featured on event signage, in our program, and in the gala slideshow
Individual or company & logo featured on an event table sign
• Reserved seating for one table of ten

Sponsorship - The Charleston Circle
$300

Silver sponsor sparkle

• Quarter page ad in our event program
Individual or company name & logo on our website
Name or logo featured on event signage, in our program, and in the gala slideshow
• Reserved seating for two

Sponsorship - The Kindness Club
$150

Bronze-level love

Perfect if you can’t attend but want to support our mission. Sponsor as an individual, family or even your pet!

• Quarter page ad in our event program
Individual or Company name & logo on our website

Add a donation for Tiny Hooves Sanctuary

$

