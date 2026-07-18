2026 Titans Boosters Giving Opportunities

About this event
Hot Pre-Game Meal for our Student Athletes from a local business.
Celebrating our seniors with recognition gifts
Our student athletes sharpen their skills at an off-site team-building camp
Student athletes are given gear so they look and feel like a Titan-proud team.
Student Athletes build strength with critical equipment
We are looking for an offensive line training chutes to build endurance and a PowerBlaster.
Coaches would love to upgrade their high-speed camera ($200) to capture students in motion for their athletic portfolios and $1850 - High Pod and their HUDL membership for $4k.
Upgraded coach gear for all home and away games.
This is an undesignated gift to be used at the AC Football Boosters discretion.
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