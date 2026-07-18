ACHS Football Boosters

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ACHS Football Boosters

About this event

2026 Titans Boosters Giving Opportunities

3330 King St

Alexandria, VA 22302, USA

Premium Hot Meal item
Premium Hot Meal
$1,500

Hot Pre-Game Meal for our Student Athletes from a local business.

Senior Night item
Senior Night
$2,000

Celebrating our seniors with recognition gifts

Summer Training Camp item
Summer Training Camp
$7,500

Our student athletes sharpen their skills at an off-site team-building camp

Spirit Packs item
Spirit Packs
$6,000

Student athletes are given gear so they look and feel like a Titan-proud team.

Practice sled item
Practice sled
$5,500

Student Athletes build strength with critical equipment

Replacement equipment item
Replacement equipment
$5,500

We are looking for an offensive line training chutes to build endurance and a PowerBlaster.

Video/Training equipment item
Video/Training equipment
$6,000

Coaches would love to upgrade their high-speed camera ($200) to capture students in motion for their athletic portfolios and $1850 - High Pod and their HUDL membership for $4k.

Coach Gear and Swag item
Coach Gear and Swag
$4,000

Upgraded coach gear for all home and away games.

Give what you can item
Give what you can
Pay what you can

This is an undesignated gift to be used at the AC Football Boosters discretion.

Add a donation for ACHS Football Boosters

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!