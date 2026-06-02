2026 T.J. REDDICK BAR ASSOCIATION ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIP AND AWARDS GALA

About this event
Exclusive rate for active members in good standing of the T.J. Reddick Bar Association. Includes admission, plated dinner, and access to all gala festivities.Membership status will be verified at check-in; attendees unable to verify will be required to pay the difference between the Member and Non-Member rate via cash or Zelle at the door.
Description: Standard admission rate. Includes admission, plated dinner, and access to all gala festivities. Not yet a member? Visit www.tjreddickbar.com to join.
Discounted rate for government attorneys, public-interest attorneys, and members of the judiciary. Includes admission, plated dinner, and access to all gala festivities. Eligibility will be verified at check-in; attendees unable to verify will be required to pay the difference between this rate and the Non-Member rate via cash or Zelle at the door.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!