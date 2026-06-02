TJ Reddick Bar Association

Hosted by

TJ Reddick Bar Association

About this event

2026 T.J. REDDICK BAR ASSOCIATION ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIP AND AWARDS GALA

100 SE 3rd Ave 28th Floor

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394, USA

General Admission - Member
$250

Exclusive rate for active members in good standing of the T.J. Reddick Bar Association. Includes admission, plated dinner, and access to all gala festivities.Membership status will be verified at check-in; attendees unable to verify will be required to pay the difference between the Member and Non-Member rate via cash or Zelle at the door.

General Admission - Non-Member
$265

Description: Standard admission rate. Includes admission, plated dinner, and access to all gala festivities. Not yet a member? Visit www.tjreddickbar.com to join.

Government & Judicial
$225

Discounted rate for government attorneys, public-interest attorneys, and members of the judiciary. Includes admission, plated dinner, and access to all gala festivities. Eligibility will be verified at check-in; attendees unable to verify will be required to pay the difference between this rate and the Non-Member rate via cash or Zelle at the door.

Add a donation for TJ Reddick Bar Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!