2026 T.J. REDDICK BAR ASSOCIATION ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIP AND AWARDS GALA - Sponsorships, Ads & Underwriting

Hosted by
About this event
Opportunity to deliver a speaking presentation at the Gala. Full-page ad in the Installation program (inside front or back cover). Sponsor recognition on the TJRBA website through July 1, 2027. Recognition on all event marketing — invitations, press releases, newsletters, social media, and digital media at the event. Ten (10) complimentary tickets with premier seating at a specially appointed table.
Full-page ad in the Installation program. Sponsor recognition on TJRBA website through July 1, 2027. Recognition on all event marketing materials. Five (5) complimentary tickets with premier seating.
Half-page ad in the Installation program. Recognition on all event marketing materials. Three (3) complimentary tickets with premier seating.
Quarter-page ad in the Installation program. Recognition on electronic invitations, press releases, newsletters, and digital media at the event. Two (2) complimentary tickets.
Recognition on electronic invitations, newsletters, and digital media at the event. One (1) complimentary ticket.
Reserved exclusively for voluntary bar associations partnering with TJRBA. Recognition on electronic invitations, newsletters, and digital media at the event. One (1) complimentary ticket.
Exclusive underwriting recognition as the official Bar Sponsor of the Black Excellence Ball. Premier on-site signage, program recognition, and all sponsor marketing benefits. Seven (7) complimentary tickets.
Exclusive underwriting recognition as the official Entertainment Sponsor. On-stage acknowledgment, program recognition, and all sponsor marketing benefits. Three (3) complimentary tickets.
Exclusive underwriting recognition as the official Décor Sponsor. Tabletop recognition, program acknowledgment, and all sponsor marketing benefits. Four (4) complimentary tickets.
Exclusive underwriting recognition as the official Souvenir Sponsor. Co-branded keepsake recognition and program acknowledgment. Three (3) complimentary tickets.
A full-page advertisement in the printed Installation Program distributed to all gala attendees. Artwork due by June 22, 2026.
A half-page advertisement in the printed Installation Program. Artwork due by June 22, 2026.
A quarter-page advertisement in the printed Installation Program. Artwork due by June 22, 2026.
A business-card-sized listing in the printed Installation Program. Artwork due by June 22, 2026
Support a future legal leader directly. Scholarship donations of any amount will be used to fund our student scholarships.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!