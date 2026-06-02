TJ Reddick Bar Association

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TJ Reddick Bar Association

About this event

2026 T.J. REDDICK BAR ASSOCIATION ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIP AND AWARDS GALA - Sponsorships, Ads & Underwriting

100 SE 3rd Ave 28th Floor

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394, USA

Title Sponsorship
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Opportunity to deliver a speaking presentation at the Gala. Full-page ad in the Installation program (inside front or back cover). Sponsor recognition on the TJRBA website through July 1, 2027. Recognition on all event marketing — invitations, press releases, newsletters, social media, and digital media at the event. Ten (10) complimentary tickets with premier seating at a specially appointed table.

Platinum Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Full-page ad in the Installation program. Sponsor recognition on TJRBA website through July 1, 2027. Recognition on all event marketing materials. Five (5) complimentary tickets with premier seating.

Gold Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Half-page ad in the Installation program. Recognition on all event marketing materials. Three (3) complimentary tickets with premier seating.

Silver Sponsorship
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Quarter-page ad in the Installation program. Recognition on electronic invitations, press releases, newsletters, and digital media at the event. Two (2) complimentary tickets.

Bronze Sponsorship
$375

Recognition on electronic invitations, newsletters, and digital media at the event. One (1) complimentary ticket.

VBA Sponsorship
$325

Reserved exclusively for voluntary bar associations partnering with TJRBA. Recognition on electronic invitations, newsletters, and digital media at the event. One (1) complimentary ticket.

Exclusive Underwriting: Bar
$4,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

Exclusive underwriting recognition as the official Bar Sponsor of the Black Excellence Ball. Premier on-site signage, program recognition, and all sponsor marketing benefits. Seven (7) complimentary tickets.

Exclusive Underwriting: Entertainment
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Exclusive underwriting recognition as the official Entertainment Sponsor. On-stage acknowledgment, program recognition, and all sponsor marketing benefits. Three (3) complimentary tickets.

Exclusive Underwriting: Ballroom Décor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Exclusive underwriting recognition as the official Décor Sponsor. Tabletop recognition, program acknowledgment, and all sponsor marketing benefits. Four (4) complimentary tickets.

Exclusive Underwriting: Souvenirs
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Exclusive underwriting recognition as the official Souvenir Sponsor. Co-branded keepsake recognition and program acknowledgment. Three (3) complimentary tickets.

Full Page Program Ad
$500

A full-page advertisement in the printed Installation Program distributed to all gala attendees. Artwork due by June 22, 2026.

Half Page Program Ad
$300

A half-page advertisement in the printed Installation Program. Artwork due by June 22, 2026.

Quarter Page Program Ad
$200

A quarter-page advertisement in the printed Installation Program. Artwork due by June 22, 2026.

Business Card Program Ad
$125

A business-card-sized listing in the printed Installation Program. Artwork due by June 22, 2026

Scholarship Donation
Pay what you can

Support a future legal leader directly. Scholarship donations of any amount will be used to fund our student scholarships.

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