2026 TLA's Annual Food Around the World

18370 Limestone Creek Rd Bldg

Jupiter, FL 33458

Business Class Ticket – $50
$50
Available until Feb 1

For guests looking for a great value and planning ahead!

Includes: Early Bird Pricing ends 11:55 PM 01/31/2026

  • Full event access
  • Global tasting experience
First-Class Ticket – Reserved Seating – $100
$100

Enjoy extra comfort and premium perks with reserved seating.

Ticket includes:

  • Reserved table seating
  • Complimentary table wine service
  • Commemorative wine glass
  • Gift bag
Economy Ticket - $75
$75

For those last-minute travelers—while tickets last!
If purchased after January 31st: $75.00 per person.


NO TICKETS SOLD AT DOOR

Crew Ticket – $0
Free

For our incredible volunteers contributing their time or culinary skills.


Price: $0
Description:


This complimentary ticket is reserved for the amazing volunteers who help make Food Around the World Night possible! Whether you are preparing a dish, leading a station, helping with setup, or supporting our event crew, we invite you to enjoy the evening free of charge as our thanks for your time, talent, and hard work.


Includes:

  • Full event admission
  • Access to all food stations
  • Volunteer appreciation perks
  • Early access for setup (details will be emailed)

Thank you for helping bring this community favorite to life!

