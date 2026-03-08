Talons Out Honor Flight Inc

Hosted by

Talons Out Honor Flight Inc

About this event

2026 TOHF Joe Langevin Memorial Ride

7178 Stadium Dr

Kalamazoo, MI 49009, USA

Rider & Bike
$50

Includes door prize and dinner.

Passenger
$35

Includes door prize and dinner.

Dinner Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsors the rider dinner at the Dorr American Legion. Includes Facebook post, name/logo on 2 banners and verbal recognition at dinner

Door Prize Sponsor
$1,500

Company logo on the door prize given to each rider and passenger. Includes Facebook post, name/logo on 2 banners and verbal recognition at dinner

Breakfast Sponsor
$500

Sponsors the coffee and donuts the morning of the ride. Includes name/logo on a banner at the registration table as well as a Facebook post.

Red Level
$250

Community sponsor. Includes name on a banner at registration and at dinner as well as an announcement at dinner.

White Level
$150

Community sponsor. Includes name on a banner and announcement at dinner.

Blue Level
$75

Community Sponsor. Includes name on banner at registration.

Raffle Prize Sponsor
Pay what you can

Help us purchase raffle prizes for this years event.

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