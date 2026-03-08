2026 TOHF Joe Langevin Memorial Ride

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About this event
Includes door prize and dinner.
Includes door prize and dinner.
Sponsors the rider dinner at the Dorr American Legion. Includes Facebook post, name/logo on 2 banners and verbal recognition at dinner
Company logo on the door prize given to each rider and passenger. Includes Facebook post, name/logo on 2 banners and verbal recognition at dinner
Sponsors the coffee and donuts the morning of the ride. Includes name/logo on a banner at the registration table as well as a Facebook post.
Community sponsor. Includes name on a banner at registration and at dinner as well as an announcement at dinner.
Community sponsor. Includes name on a banner and announcement at dinner.
Community Sponsor. Includes name on banner at registration.
Help us purchase raffle prizes for this years event.
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