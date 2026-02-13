Red Hills Small Farm Alliance

Hosted by

Red Hills Small Farm Alliance

About this event

2026 Tomato Feastival Sponsorships

1600 Miccosukee Rd

Tallahassee, FL 32308, USA

PRESENTING SPONSOR
$5,000
  • 10 Event Tickets; includes 10 drink tickets
  • VIP parking
  • Company logo prominently displayed on all marketing materials as the Presenting Sponsor, including stand-alone signage at the event
  • Company Logo placed on RHSFA Market Bags available for purchase by event patrons
  • Company Logo prominently displayed on the handheld fans distributed to event patrons
  • Hyperlinked logo on RHSFA website’s homepage & Feastival event page
  • Logo displayed at the venue at the top of the Sponsor Boards
  • Name prominently displayed on the 2026 Feastival t-shirts offered for sale
  • Opportunity to host vendor tent during event — prominent location

*Please note that the Zeffy fee added to your total is an OPTIONAL amount. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown menu. Zeffy is a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go toward their mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you.

TOMATO COMPETITION SPONSOR
$2,500

Opportunity to welcome all contestants and patrons, offered a seat at the judging table, logo prominently displayed at the judging area located at the center of the event, as well as the tomato sandwich table. Sponsor gets to announce the winner of the competition.

  • 8 Event Tickets; includes 8 drink tickets
  • VIP parking
  • Highlighted as the Tomato Competition Sponsor on social media channels
  • Company Logo prominently displayed on the handheld fans distributed to event patrons
  • Hyperlinked logo on RHSFA website’s homepage & Feastival event page
  • Logo displayed at the venue on the Sponsor Boards
  • Name prominently displayed on the 2026 Feasatival t-shirts offered for sale
  • Opportunity to host vendor tent during event near competition area

*Please note that the Zeffy fee added to your total is an OPTIONAL amount. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown menu. Zeffy is a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go toward their mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you.

"HEIRLOOM TOMATO" Level
$2,000
  • 8 Event Tickets; includes 8 drink tickets
  • Company name/logo displayed on all marketing materials as Heirloom Tomato Sponsor
  • Highlighted as an Heirloom Tomato Sponsor on social media channels
  • Hyperlinked logo on RHSFA website’s Feastival event page
  • Logo displayed at the venue on the Sponsor Boards
  • Name displayed on the 2026 Feastival t-shirts sold offered for sale
  • Opportunity to host vendor tent during event

*Please note that the Zeffy fee added to your total is an OPTIONAL amount. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown menu. Zeffy is a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go toward their mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you.

"BEEFSTEAK TOMATO" Level
$1,500
  • 6 Event Tickets; includes 6 drink tickets
  • Highlighted as a Beefsteak Tomato Sponsor on social media channels
  • Hyperlinked logo on RHSFA website’s Feastival event page
  • Logo displayed at the venue on the Sponsor Boards
  • Name displayed on the 2026 Feastival t-shirts offered for sale
  • Opportunity to host vendor tent during event

*Please note that the Zeffy fee added to your total is an OPTIONAL amount. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown menu. Zeffy is a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go toward their mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you.

Bake Shoppe Sponsor
$1,500

Rights to create and “name” the Bake Shoppe at the Jubilee House where baked goods will be available to purchase by patrons. Logo will be displayed prominently in the Shoppe.

  • 6 Event Tickets; includes 6 drink tickets
  • Highlighted as the Cafe Sponsor on social media channels
  • Hyperlinked logo on RHSFA website’s Feastival event page
  • Logo displayed at the venue on the Sponsor Boards
  • Name displayed on the 2026 Feastival t-shirts offered for sale
  • Opportunity to host a vendor table in the shoppe or a tent during event

*Please note that the Zeffy fee added to your total is an OPTIONAL amount. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown menu. Zeffy is a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go toward their mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you.

"ROMA TOMATO" Level
$1,000
  • 6 Event Tickets; includes 6 drink tickets
  • Name displayed on marketing materials and social media as Roma Tomato Sponsor
  • Logo on RHSFA website’s Feastival event page
  • Logo displayed at the venue on the Sponsor Boards
  • Name displayed on the 2026 Feastival t-shirts sold offered for sale
  • Opportunity to host vendor tent during event

*Please note that the Zeffy fee added to your total is an OPTIONAL amount. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown menu. Zeffy is a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go toward their mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you.

"CHERRY TOMATO" Level
$500
  • 4 Event Tickets; includes 4 drink tickets
  • Name displayed on marketing materials and social media as Cherry Tomato Sponsor
  • Name on RHSFA website’s Feastival event page
  • Name displayed at the venue on the Sponsor Boards
  • Opportunity to host vendor tent during event

*Please note that the Zeffy fee added to your total is an OPTIONAL amount. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown menu. Zeffy is a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go toward their mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you.

"Friends of the Feastival"
Pay what you can

$100-$499

  • 2 Event Tickets; includes 2 drink tickets
  • Name displayed on marketing materials and social media as a Friend of the Feastival
  • Name on RHSFA website’s Feastival event page
  • Name displayed at the venue on the Sponsor Boards

*Please note that the Zeffy fee added to your total is an OPTIONAL amount. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown menu. Zeffy is a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go toward their mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you.

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