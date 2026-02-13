2026 Tomato Feastival Sponsorships

Opportunity to welcome all contestants and patrons, offered a seat at the judging table, logo prominently displayed at the judging area located at the center of the event, as well as the tomato sandwich table. Sponsor gets to announce the winner of the competition.

8 Event Tickets; includes 8 drink tickets

VIP parking

Highlighted as the Tomato Competition Sponsor on social media channels

Company Logo prominently displayed on the handheld fans distributed to event patrons

Hyperlinked logo on RHSFA website’s homepage & Feastival event page

Logo displayed at the venue on the Sponsor Boards

Name prominently displayed on the 2026 Feasatival t-shirts offered for sale

Opportunity to host vendor tent during event near competition area

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