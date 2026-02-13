2026 Tomato Feastival Sponsorships

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About this event
*Please note that the Zeffy fee added to your total is an OPTIONAL amount. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown menu. Zeffy is a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go toward their mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you.
Opportunity to welcome all contestants and patrons, offered a seat at the judging table, logo prominently displayed at the judging area located at the center of the event, as well as the tomato sandwich table. Sponsor gets to announce the winner of the competition.
*Please note that the Zeffy fee added to your total is an OPTIONAL amount. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown menu. Zeffy is a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go toward their mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you.
*Please note that the Zeffy fee added to your total is an OPTIONAL amount. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown menu. Zeffy is a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go toward their mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you.
*Please note that the Zeffy fee added to your total is an OPTIONAL amount. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown menu. Zeffy is a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go toward their mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you.
Rights to create and “name” the Bake Shoppe at the Jubilee House where baked goods will be available to purchase by patrons. Logo will be displayed prominently in the Shoppe.
*Please note that the Zeffy fee added to your total is an OPTIONAL amount. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown menu. Zeffy is a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go toward their mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you.
*Please note that the Zeffy fee added to your total is an OPTIONAL amount. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown menu. Zeffy is a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go toward their mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you.
*Please note that the Zeffy fee added to your total is an OPTIONAL amount. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown menu. Zeffy is a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go toward their mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you.
$100-$499
*Please note that the Zeffy fee added to your total is an OPTIONAL amount. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown menu. Zeffy is a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go toward their mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you.
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